If you're looking to get fit this summer, the Beats Fit Pro are my go-to recommendation as the best running headphones around. They're quite literally the sporting buds I use nigh-on every single day (a lovely pink pair, thanks for asking), and I love them dearly.

You'd be so lucky to get them this cheap, too. We've seen the brilliant Beats fall during sales events before, but this Prime Day discount brings the Fit Pro down from their £200 test price to just £114 at Amazon, their nadir price and an exceptional deal.

As long as they keep selling them, I'll keep saying it: I could pick any pair of running headphones to recommend, the Beats would be at the top of my list.

Best Beats running heaphones deal

Beats Fit Pro were £200 now £114 at Amazon (save £86)

The Beats Fit Pro often enjoy serious discounts, yet this Amazon deal cuts them down to the lowest figure we've seen since their release. Even at full price, the Fit Pro are some of the best sporty buds about, with a lively, involving sound and nifty wing fit construction that nestles into your ears snugly and securely without becoming tiresome over long periods. Price for non-Prime members: £169 at Amazon

I say this every year, and I'll keep saying it until they stop making the Beats Fit Pro: they're great running headphones. I promise you that these are the buds I've been using daily for working out, running and even commuting for the past two years, and they haven't let me down yet.

Be it in the gym, on the punch bag or pounding the pavement, the Beats Fit Pro are there with me every step of the way (pun intended). Few come close to the security and sonic gusto offered by my favourite sporting headphones in town, and while the Sony LinkBuds Fit are also discounted, the Beats are an even better bet if you spend a tad more to get them.

Designed for athletes and sports fanatics, the Beats Fit Pro are a clever and user-friendly pair of earbuds that fulfil their primary purpose of being comfortable, fun-sounding and easy to use, especially if you've got an iPhone.

Their in-ear design is excellent, and while I used to favour over-ear hooks (see the PowerBeats Pro), the in-ear tip brings new levels of stability without the need for bands or straps. Once you're out running, there's never any fear or hint that they'll come loose or drop out under the wheels of a ten-tonne truck. So simple, so effective.

Sonically, the Fit Pro have enough gumption and spark to keep you motivated across the miles, filling your head with the lively, dynamic sound profile you need from a pair of sporty in-ears.

Better still, they're stacked with Apple-friendly features (Android is also well-supported thanks to a dedicated Beats app), including on-ear controls, Spatial Audio support and solid ANC integration.

What better endorsement do you need? Head over to Amazon and then go smash some PBs!

