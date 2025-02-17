Samsung's flagship wireless earbuds have collapsed to their lowest-ever price – but for how long?

If you've been thinking about getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, then now is the time to strike. Samsung's flagship buds have dropped from £219 to just £154 at Amazon, a serious saving of £65 and the lowest price we've yet seen for the premium performers.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were Samsung's attempt to properly break into the premium wireless earbuds market, and while they're not flawless, they remain the best indication yet that the Korean brand is capable of facing off against the likes of Sony, Bose, Technics and, of course, Apple.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds deal

When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, we were impressed by their bright, lively sound and strong feature set, especially considering Samsung Galaxy's line of wireless earbuds had somewhat failed to match up against key rivals. If Samsung had always been a step behind, its most recent pair demonstrated that the gap was shrinking, even if it wasn't entirely eliminated.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Ignore the fact that they look like a knock-off pair of Apple AirPods and you'll discover a feature-heavy set of buds with a lot to shout about. Decent noise cancelling and an impressive 30-hour battery life are worthy of praise, while Samsung's SSC UHQ hi-res codec allows transmission of up to 24-bit/96kHz music files over Bluetooth from the latest Galaxy devices. If you have a Galaxy S23, S24 or a Z Flip/Fold smartphone, the 3 Pro make for ideal companions.

Even with that codec support aside, the Samsung buds can walk the sonic walk. With an engaging, lively and up-tempo temperament, it's very hard to be po-faced about the flagship contenders as you dig into your favourite tunes. They'll be slightly too lean and bright for some, but for anyone seeking a detailed, clear and zippy presentation, you could do a lot worse.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a real step up from Samsung, now at their lowest-ever price. Grab them at Amazon now.

MORE:

Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review

These are the best headphones deals right now

Our picks of the best wireless earbuds you can buy