Know that feeling when you're waiting for a bus and then two arrive at once?

That's how we're feeling about the Technics EAH-AZ100, which refused to budge in price and had our editor-in-chief waiting all year for a decent discount.

It turns out patience is a virtue – the Technics dropped a tad further in February, and as part of the Spring Deal Days sale, now has an even better price of £207 at Amazon.

That's a nice round 20 per cent off, and the lowest price we've seen so far. This deal price is only on the black finish, though you'll only have to shell out a few pounds extra for the blue, gold or silver colours.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 20% (£52) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £207 at Amazon The Technics EAH-AZ100 is a fantastic choice for serious music fans, offering superb detail, expressive sound and Bose-bothering noise-cancelling. A comfortable design and ample customisation options are bonuses to a well-thought-out, friendly pair of premium wireless earbuds. Deal price available on the black finish only

Take a quick look at our popular best wireless earbuds page and you'll see the Technics EAH-AZ100 sitting there as our best premium pick.

This is despite the earbuds launching at a higher price than several key rivals, as we felt their sonic talents justified the added expense.

Their audio is aided mightily by a new 10mm “Magnetic Fluid Driver" that gives the Technics a clear, spacious sound that gives every part of a track room to breathe.

As our Technics EAH-AZ100 review reads: "It’s the elevated performance that combines the Technics’ strengths of clarity, detail and spaciousness with the punch, presence and dynamic impact we were hoping for that clinches the deal."

They're also small, light and comfortable over long periods, with fully customisable touch controls that let you control audio modes, playback and volume in any way you want.

The Bluetooth connection is strong and stable, with support for SBC, AAC, LDAC and the LC3 codec. The earbuds also sport a very competitive 10 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, rising to 28 hours with the case.

Noise cancelling is excellent – not quite as good as the class-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), but still plenty powerful enough to damp down noise around you "like heavy snowfall muffling the world". There's an Adaptive option, too, that automatically adjusts noise-cancelling based on your environment, or you can dial the intensity up or down yourself.

To top it all off, there's the industry's first three-way Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to multiple devices at once, and support for Auracast transmission.

The Technics EAH-AZ100 are premium in every sense of the word, though their premium price has now got a lot better. Get the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning earbuds for £207 at Amazon before the sale ends tonight.

MORE:

Read our review of the Sony WF-1000XM6

Also consider the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: which flagship wireless earbuds are better?