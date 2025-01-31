Our favourite Sony premium wireless earbuds have just dropped in price

The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are not only five-star rated (check out our review) but also 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. And right now you can grab the WF-1000XM5 earbuds from Amazon for just £196.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the Sony WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

We have seen the price drop as far as £149 during Black Friday but more often than not, they sit just north of £200. So this price drop to under £200 is worthy of your attention.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, the WF-1000XM5 are bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class for ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you can change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up these earbuds is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in a pair of wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we don't believe there's a finer-sounding alternative.

MORE:

