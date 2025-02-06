My dream pair of wireless earbuds combines the best bits of Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Sony

I have been testing wireless earbuds for more than a decade now and I’ve seen and heard buds of every shape and size from a huge range of manufacturers.

I’ve experienced a great deal of what the market has to offer, but no product is completely perfect. Even with five-star ratings one pair of wireless earbuds can still excel in an area that another doesn't.

I have also had a lot of time to think about the best wireless earbuds that made an impression, and think ‘what if’? What if I could combine my favourite elements from different models to create the perfect pair? Who would I turn to, to tick the boxes for design, features and performance?

So, having carefully considered all the pairs I’ve had the pleasure of listening to in the past year or so, I have drawn up a list of those which I think could make a major contribution. What do you think? Do you agree? Let me know in the comments which elements you would take to build for your perfect pair of wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 - user experience

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If it’s a seamless user experience you’re after then, love them or hate them, you have to consider Apple. The AirPods Pro 2 just work – first time, every time. From the second you flip open that white case (in my experience) there are no connectivity issues, no dropouts and no second-guessing if there’s a problem with your earbuds or your smartphone or laptop which can happen with non-Apple earbuds, Android smartphones and PCs.

A nice big battery-life indicator when you open up the case gives you immediate feedback on the amount of juice left. Sure it helps if you’re already immersed in Apple’s eco system and you already own an iPhone – this helps the software in the earbuds work in tandem with your iOS devices (without the need for a separate app) – but I think other manufacturers could learn a thing or two about ease of use and connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds - noise cancelling and comfort

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The fact I have chosen Bose’s active noise cancelling won’t come as a surprise. On a daily commute, there’s just no substitute for top-drawer noise-cancelling tech that can suck out rumbles and chatter quickly and effectively. When I want to psych myself up on the commute to work or wind down on the journey home, the Bose act as a modern comfort blanket, just allowing me to get closer to my favourite playlists and podcasts.

I know some people aren’t fans of the vacuum-like feeling that you get with the Bose but I think this is what makes it so effective. The fact the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also add a large degree of personalisation means you can tweak to suit your environment too, which isn’t always possible on premium wireless earbuds.

Besides the noise-cancelling I would take the Bose’s comfort too. The combination of earstem design, wingtips and soft, pliable eartips is a winning combination in my book. The tips don’t burrow right into your ear like other buds, but their wider, shallower profile means I still manage to get a great seal immediately – there’s no need to shuffle them around in your ear to make sure they are seated properly.

The touch-sensitive stems make controlling things easy too with a tap or swipe of your finger, as do the customisable settings which allow you to alter volume, playback and ANC mode at the same time.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 - detail

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

My recent experience with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 has opened my eyes to the sheer amount of detail and insight you can get from a pair of wireless earbuds. Their ability to not just scratch the surface of a recording but actually dig down and excavate deep below is quite remarkable.

Some products push insight at the expense of enjoyment and fun, but the Pi8 have a fine balance. I’m constantly amazed at just how they manage to keep communicating smaller, more subtle details that just don’t register through cheaper earbuds. They really do keep you listening track to track.

Sony WF-1000XM5 - musicality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A sense of musicality is quite a difficult one to put into words, but it’s something that comes across exceptionally well when you listen to a pair of the Sony WF-1000X5. It’s a trait which just makes music sound so infectious. They just latch on to the rhythm and groove of a track and don’t let go. And, before you know it, you find your foot tapping or your head bopping along to a beat. Whatever track you are playing, the Sonys just seem to get it, which a lot of models I have heard over the years just don’t.

Special mention: JBL Tour Pro 3 - call quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The call quality of modern wireless earbuds can still vary quite drastically – and a number of pairs I have heard struggle on this important front. It can be an issue of vocal clarity which isn’t quite right, or the fact that they let through too much outside chatter or wind noise for the person listening at the other end. Which is why I have to give a special mention to the JBL Tour Pro 3 which impressed both me and the rest of the test team in their call clarity and capability, beating the likes of the Bose Quietcomfor Ultra Earbuds mentioned above.

