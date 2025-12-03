If you're looking for a pair of the best wireless earbuds, then we'd always recommend going for buds that we rated five stars. But what if you'd like a high-performing set of buds without the premium price tag?

Well, then we'd point you in the direction of a pair of four-star earbuds that are on offer. Right now, that would be the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds, which are discounted down to just £199 at Peter Tyson.

The buds deliver solid, precise sound and a slew of high-end features that make them a guaranteed win for most people. Sounds like it's time for a personal treat or maybe a gift for a loved one?

Save 29% JBL Tour Pro 3: was £279.99 now £199 at Peter Tyson JBL’s flagship wireless earbuds offer solid, precise sound alongside a host of helpful features, including ANC, Smart Talk, and equaliser settings. This is the lowest price they've ever dropped to, which makes it a fantastic time to invest in your next pair of buds.

Though we gave them a four-star rating when we originally reviewed them in November 2024, feeling they weren't quite as impressive as their then-rivals, the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5, with this discount they're well worth considering.

The flagship JBL Tour Pro 3 uses a hybrid dual-driver system in each earbud, with improved drive units promising greater clarity and depth alongside more powerful bass reproduction and vivid vocal detail.

For going the extra sonic mile, the Tour Pro 3 offers support for the hi-res LDAC codec with compatible source devices. Read more about it in our JBL Tour Pro 3 review.

Central to the new JBLs' identity is that distinctive smart case, first seen in the Tour Pro 2 earbuds and making its return for the third-gen model.

Not only does the case feature a 30 per cent larger screen and more customisation and useful control options than ever before, but it also acts as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as in-flight entertainment systems –similar to B&W's Pi8 and Pi6 earbuds.

The Tour Pro 3 grant standard active noise cancelling (ANC) as well as JBL's customisable True Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, which measures and monitors environmental changes and then adapts your ANC experience accordingly.

Battery-wise, the swanky new earbuds offer an impressive 44 potential hours of playtime (11 hours from the buds plus 33 hours from the case), although naturally that drops when ANC is switched on.

The features don't stop there. JBL's take on spatial audio with head tracking is onboard; voice-tracking algorithms promise exceptional clarity when making hands-free calls, while Auracast capabilities let you share your audio with other Auracast-compatible devices (such as the JBL Xtreme 4).

The JBL app offers full EQ customisation, ANC-mode toggling, an ear-tip fit test, and a handy 'find my earbuds' function, plus a whole raft of customisation options for your smart charging case. Want a picture of your precious pup as your case's wallpaper? This is the place to do it.

If you've been waiting for these earbuds to drop in price or are simply looking to invest in some of the best wireless buds around, then now is the time to act.

