Hurry! Bowers & Wilkins' powerful-sounding wireless earbuds enjoy their first major discount

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 are sure to win many fans. At their mid-to-premium price point, they're an attractive blend of comfort, style and performance that we feel can mix it up with the market's finest alternatives.

If you can't quite stretch to the glory of the B&W Pi8 flagship buds, the Pi6 are the next best thing, and thanks to this deal, you can grab the chic buds for just £186 at Amazon, a saving of £33 from their original RRP.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 wireless earbuds deal

Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 was £219 now £186 at Amazon (save £33)

Despite us only having reviewed them around a month ago, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 have enjoyed a decent price reduction at Amazon. This is the first proper discount we've discovered for the Pi6, and while £33 isn't a colossal amount, any saving at this point in the robust-sounding buds' life is to be welcomed with open arms.

Discount for Cloud Grey finish

Here's a compliment to the Pi6: they remind us of the Pi8, at least from the outside. When placed side by side, it’s pretty tricky to tell the Pi6 apart from their flagship cousins thanks to the former buds' similar dimensions and classy, premium-feeling construction.

There's no shortage of features, either. General noise cancelling capabilities are solid, and while there's no spatial audio implementation, the Pi6 can handle 24-bit/96kHz audio transmission thanks to their support for the hi-res apX Adaptive codec alongside the more standard AAC and SBC options. Call quality is strong, whereas 24 hours of total battery life (with two hours of playtime offered from a 15-minute boost) is enough to keep up with the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5.

The Pi6’s 12mm drive units are scaled-down versions of the ones found in the five-star Px7 S2e over-ears, lending the buds a powerful, robust character that excels with certain genres. Rock, hip-hop and broad orchestral numbers fare especially well thanks to the buds' potent sound, but there's enough detail and bass snap to keep all comers happy. To quote from our review: "There’s no hollowness or a feeling of the buds saying 'that’ll do' – instead, instrumental timbres are filled in to provide the full sonic picture rather than just a rough approximation".

This is the first major discount we've seen for the Pi6, but stocks are running dry at Amazon. Be fast, they won't last!

