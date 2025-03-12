Grab a tasty £50 off Sony's feature-packed pair of open wireless earbuds

Here's a Sony wireless earbuds deal with a twist. You're probably familiar with Sony's mainline stable of earbuds – the WF-1000XM5, the WF-C700N, the budget WF-C510, those guys – but the Japanese titan has tried something a bit different with its LinkBuds range of products, and nowhere is that more in evidence than with the Sony LinkBuds Open.

A ring-designed open pair of wireless earbuds which take their primary inspiration from the 2022's original LinkBuds, the Sony LinkBuds Open have fallen from their standard £179 asking price to just £129 at Amazon, a drop of £50, and we're here to tell you why that's rather a good thing...

Best Sony wireless earbuds deal

Sony LinkBuds Open was £179 now £129 at Amazon (save £50)

The Sony LinkBuds Open do things differently, and that's very much to their credit. The big appeal comes from their unparalleled comfort, not to mention the exceptional levels of awareness they provide thanks to their open ring design. They don't sound too bad either, plus they're packed with all of those lovely Sony features at a knocked-down price.

Lowest price on white colourway

The Sony LinkBuds Open are a hybrid in the best of ways. Combining their 2022 'predecessors' open doughnut design with the in-ear wing hooks, or ‘Air Fitting supports’ if you want to be on-brand, they offer an outstanding combination of comfort and awareness that few rivals can match. For runners who want to be aware of their surroundings as they roam through busy streets avoiding pedestrians and cab drivers, they're a highly appealing choice.

Plus, Sony has gone all in on features. You don't get ANC, of course, but voice calls are impressively implemented, as are the buds' on-ear touch controls. You get Bluetooth Multipoint, head gesture controls and even Sony 360 Reality Audio, not to mention auto play/pause whenever you take the buds out of your ears or place them back in again. Auracast, the Bluetooth protocol which allows for wireless streaming from a near-limitless number of compatible source devices, makes an appearance too – that really is a stunning number of features at this level, and we haven't even got to the 22 hours of total playback yet.

The LinkBuds Open, naturally, won't be the best-sounding Sony earbuds you'll ever hear, but they're a long way from bad. These aren't traditional in-ears, so if you manage your expectations, you'll find a pleasing midrange, decent overall clarity and a lovely sense of space to boot.

£50 off equates to a near-30 per cent discount. Amazon is the place to check them out further.

