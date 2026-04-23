The Sony WF-C700N are some of the best wireless earbuds of recent years, but with the release of the WF-C710N, stock has begun to dry up. I actually thought they had disappeared completely, but I was wrong!

Amazon must have been keeping a secret stash because it is now selling the Sony WF-C700N for the seriously discounted price of just £43. That's a record-low price and more than 50% off their RRP.

The deal ends on the 25th of April or while promotional stock lasts, which means you haven't got long at all to take advantage of this last-chance deal.

Five stars Save 57% (£57) Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £43 at Amazon The five-star Sony WF-C700N are small, comfortable to wear, boast ANC, deliver 7.5 hrs of battery life and produce outstanding audio quality. No wonder they're former Product of the Year winners. Get them now for the lowest price ever. Deal only on the white finish

If you're not familiar with the Sony WF-C700N, what have you been doing for the past few years? These puppies won Product of the Year in both 2023 and 2024, and were only ousted as the best noise-canceling earbuds at their price by their successors, the WF-C710N.

The all-important sound impressed us in our Sony WF-C700N review, with the bass being a particular standout. We said: “It’s not just the weight, depth and solidity of the notes that impresses, it’s also the layers of detail the Sony uncovers and their ability to paint the notes with believable texture.”

They are small for earbuds but remarkably comfortable, with a subtle textured surface that ensures they stay in with ease, whether you’re doing a five-kilometre run or a five-minute walk to the shops.

Active noise cancellation at £55 is also not to be sniffed at, while other features include Bluetooth Multipoint, a companion app, and Adaptive Sound Control ,which means the buds can automatically switch listening modes depending on your location.

Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) can upscale lo-res digital audio files to higher quality, while there's 7.5 hours of battery life per charge (with the case providing another 7.5 hours).

The newer model, the Sony WF-C710N, are also on sale, for £75 at Amazon, and well worth considering. The WF-C710N boast better ANC and a longer battery life than the WF-C700N – you can see the full differences in our Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C700N guide.

However, the Sony WF-C700N for £43 at Amazon is an absolute steal. And it could be your last chance to buy a classic.

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Read our Sony WF-C700N review

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Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C700N: what's the difference between these two pairs of wireless earbuds?