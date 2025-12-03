If you slept on any wireless earbuds deals this Black Friday, the good news is that many of the savings are still live.

This includes a top-tier discount on Bose’s brilliant QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), which are down from £180 to £129 at Amazon.

That’s an impressive £51 saving on a hugely talented pair of earbuds which deliver a big chunk of the performance of its flagship QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) in a more affordable package.

Wireless earbuds need to feel comfy and secure, and the Bose tick both of those boxes. In fact, we think they’re comfier than their biggest rivals, the Sony WF-1000XM5.

To help you get the best fit possible, they come with three different sizes of silicone eartips and stability bands, which means they won’t come loose during long listening periods or exercise and don’t feel intrusive, either.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review, we did note that the earpieces are a little bulky, so they might not look quite as balanced in smaller ears.

Otherwise, we were hugely impressed with what they have to offer. Battery life is a very reasonable 8.5 hours per charge (which is actually longer than Bose’s flagship pair). Codec support for these Bluetooth 5.3 buds extends to SBC and AAC.

They come with a feature-packed control app called Bose QCE, which allows you to configure and customise touch controls, voice controls, multipoint settings, sound modes and much more.

And then there’s the noise-cancelling, which is up to Bose’s normal standards. In our review, we said they do a “very good job of eliminating mid- and low-frequency drones and rumbles.

Rumbles of a train carriage are dumbed down relatively successfully, and in a busy environment, the chatter is nicely subdued”.

Sonically, they deliver energy and musicality in spades – “They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs”.

There aren’t many rivals around this price point, which means the Bose could be the perfect match for someone who doesn’t want to spend flagship money on wireless earbuds but who wants a big slice of the performance. For £129 at Amazon, the Bose deliver just that.

