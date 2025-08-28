When we tested the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds, we gave them four stars. Because of that, they didn't quite make it into our best wireless earbuds guide.

But, that doesn't mean this isn't an excellent pick, especially for anyone looking for engaging buds without the hefty price tag.

And right now, the JBL Tour Pro 3 have dropped to just £169 at Peter Tyson – the lowest price we have seen and a £110 saving!

This beats out their previous all-time low of £200 by a fair chunk – and it is also available on both the Black and Latte model.

While it's clear that a four-star pair of wireless earbuds such as the JBL Tour Pro 3 aren't top of their class, at this discount price, you should give them serious consideration.

The Tour Pro 3 are a pair of well-executed flagship wireless earbuds and there's a lot to like about them.

They fit securely, with the stems slotting nicely on the outside of your ears, and there is a range of eartip options – five silicone and one memory-foam pair.

Plus, the ear fit test in JBL's Headphones app will make sure you're as comfy as can be before you start playing your tunes.

They sit in a very distinctive touchscreen charging case, which doubles up as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as in-flight entertainment systems – similar to B&W's Pi8 earbuds.

Feature-wise, the Tour Pro 3 are seriously packed out. ANC tech is built-in and customisable, though the adaptive ANC setting can do all this for you automatically based on the amount of outside noise.

There are modes for listening to music and watching videos, with SBC and AAC both supported, while Sony’s LDAC codec is also on the menu for higher quality Bluetooth streaming.

Battery life comes in at an acceptable 7 hours with ANC on – 11 with it off – and the charging case adds another 33 hours if you keep that ANC disabled. Chances are you'll keep it on though, since it's an impressive feature of the buds.

When it comes to sound, we say in our full review: “We think it’s fair to say that the JBL Tour Pro 3 are one of the most accomplished pairs of earbuds we’ve heard from the brand.

“They don’t disgrace themselves in the company of a number of five-star rivals, producing a very solid, mature performance that gives you a largely entertaining listening experience.”

And with impressive sound, a comfy fit and a feature list as long as your arm, it's well worth considering JBL's buds at the discount price of just £169 at Peter Tyson.

