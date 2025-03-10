Save almost £300 on possibly "the best headphones Grado has ever made"

Hot on the heels of the SR325x dropping at Peter Tyson, Grado is back with another gang-busting headphones deal to supercharge your spring listening.

The range-topping Grado GS3000x are a wonderfully musical and entertaining set of over-ears which have fallen to £1899 at Peter Tyson, a drop of almost £300 from their original £2195 test price. For listeners who are serious about getting the best out of their tunes, there aren't many headphones that can match the GS3000x for sheer musicality.

Best Grado GS3000x headphones deal

Five stars Grado GS3000x was £2195 now £1899 at Peter Tyson (save £296)

Give your music the royal treatment with what are quite possibly the best-sounding headphones Grado has produced. The Grado GS3000x aren't stunningly luxurious in terms of their build and design, but the articulation and musicality you'll enjoy from their fluid, agile sound is incredibly tough to match. Around £300 off isn't bad either, is it?

Grado's move from its previous GS3000e headphones to the newer GS3000x cans brought some major improvements. The new 'x' headphones use earpiece housings made of a metal core surrounded by Cocobolo wood, aiming to deliver a structure that combines high rigidity with excellent damping capabilities. There is an improved drive unit, a 52mm design that features a more powerful motor unit, a lower mass voice coil for and a revised diaphragm, all aiming to improve efficiency and reduce distortion.

It's worked wonders. The Grado GS3000x are immensely articulate and insightful performers, picking apart dense and challenging recordings and making them into something sublime as they reveal the interplay between instruments, textures and voices . Vocals come through with exceptional clarity, too, while the cans' rhythmic drive is delivered with control and verve, giving the music a strong sense of propulsion.

They're not the most luxurious headphones you'll ever buy, but that's not really the point. Grado cans are rarely lavish affairs – instead, the GS3000x are all about performance, and at this level, there are very few that do it better. Peter Tyson is the place to discover them further.

