£80 off these Award-winning Grado headphones is the easiest decision you'll make all year

The SR325x drop from £329 to £249

Sony NW-A306 Walkman with Grado SR325x headphones
Now here's a deal we can really get behind. While we back every juicy discount we recommend to potential buyers, and all deals are of course born equal, some are more equal than others.

The Grado SR325x are some of the finest open-back headphones at their level – scratch that, they're just some of the best sound-per-sound headphones, and with a major discount dropping their price from £330 to just £249 at Peter Tyson, we can't recommend them highly enough. £80 off an Award-winning set pair of Grados? Sold!

Grado SR325x was £329 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £80)
The Grado SR325x are some of our favourite headphones on the market, regardless of price, form or manufacturer. Incredibly entertaining and deeply musical, they're easily the open-backed cans to beat at this level. A rare discount of £81 absolutely demands your attention, because Grado deals don't come along every other Sunday.
Grado rarely misses when it comes to open-backed wired headphones, but the SR325x stand proud as one of the Brookyln-based brand's finest achievements. A pair of perennial classics that continue to scoop What Hi-Fi? Awards year after year, they're still our pick for the best wired on-ear headphones over £200.

Why? Well, you're not getting many fancy features here, nor are you enjoying the privacy of a closed design that won't leak sound to all of your friends, neighbours and fellow commuters. You're not even getting the most luxurious build, even if there's something rather alluring about the SR325x's mean, rugged and industrial aesthetic.

With Grado, it's all about sound. The SR325x are a joy to listen to, so much so that they could be the only pair of headphones you'd ever need for home and private use. As our review attests: "The SR325x’s open-backed design means that they’re wonderfully expressive dynamically, and lows are agile and tuneful, but there’s still not the outright weight and low-end punch of closed headphone designs". From their zip to their clarity, not to mention heaps of dynamic and rhythmic insight, they're unmatched at this level.

If you care about sound above all other considerations and you're looking to spend around £250 on a pair of wired headphones, the SR325x are the obvious choice. Check them out at Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks.

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs.

