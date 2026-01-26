The four-star Sennheiser HD 560S headphones have just plummeted to £89 at Sevenoaks.

That's a return to the record-low price we saw at Black Friday, with the headphones previously only dropping as far as £129.

The HD 560S didn't quite perform well enough to earn a place in our best wired headphones when we reviewed them, but at their current price, we're more than happy to recommend them.

The HD 560S deliver better sound quality than most of the best wireless headphones in the same price point. In our testing, we loved their expansive, detailed presentation.

This makes them a fantastic choice for anyone wanting a dependable pair of reasonably performing headphones for a bargain price.

Save 47% Sennheiser HD 560S: was £169 now £89 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision At almost half price, the HD 560S return to their lowest ever price. And even though we only rated them four out of five stars, much of the criticism fades into the background given this sub-£90 deal. We love their spacious, detailed and tonally balanced sound as well as their comfortable design and solid build.

Our in-house reviews team weren't short of praise for the HD 560S's analytical sound and comfortable build.

They deliver an "unusually healthy dollop of spaciousness at this level" and "greater analytical accuracy than through most competing headphones", as we said in our HD 560S review.

Sure, they miss a touch of punch and energy, which ultimately cost them a fifth star in our score rating, but they are far from flat and may well have just the right sonic flavour for certain music genres and preferences.

Sound aside, the HD 560S are very comfortable thanks to their lightweight construction, velour earpads and ample headband padding.

They come with a 3m cable, with the 6.3mm plug designed to connect to hi-fi sources, while the bundled 3.5mm adaptor accommodates portable devices.

It's worth remembering that these are open-back headphones and therefore susceptible to ‘leaking’ sound by design, although our reviewers found that they actually bleed audio far less loudly than some, such as the Grado SR325e.

All in all, these Sennheisers are worthy wired headphones – not least with this discount at Sevenoaks.

With the HD 560S, Sennheiser promises ‘reference-grade’ sound on a budget – and it mostly delivers.

