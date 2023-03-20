Welcome to British Hi-Fi Week 2023, a celebration of audio tech past and present

What Hi-Fi?'s British Hi-Fi Week is back, baby!

Kicking off today, British Hi-Fi Week 2023 is our seven-day salute to some of the most influential British brands, products and technologies from our home nation.

While the definition of a British company has become increasingly blurred, there remains a great number of audio companies from the British Isles that have delivered (and, in the face of Brexit and the pandemic, overcome unprecedented adversities to continue to deliver) great hi-fi products for our listening pleasure. Why, British hi-fi continues to punch above its weight when it comes to delivering great sound, from speakers to streamers, amplifiers to turntables. And when you consider too that a few of the country's (and industry's) most revered hi-fi brands are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year, you'll agree there is plenty to celebrate this week!

You can tune into all of the event's coverage through our British Hi-Fi Week 2023 hub, where we will be dropping news, features and reviews throughout the week for your browsing leisure. You can expect exclusive interviews with big names in the British hi-fi industry, retrospective looks at some of the most iconic British products to have passed through our listening rooms, a review of a brand-new British £32,000 loudspeaker, curated lists of the best British songs to test your system... and much, much more!

And be sure to get involved with the conversation on What Hi-Fi?’s social feeds and forum. Our experts are always happy to answer any questions you might have.

This week-long event holds a special meaning to the team, with What Hi-Fi?’s origins starting covering British hi-fi all the way back in the 1970s – and boy have things changed since then.

“There’s a rich tradition of British hi-fi, innovations and music that forms the heart of what we do at What Hi-Fi?, and it feels apt to celebrate the widely varying flavours of home-grown products, manufacturers, technology and sounds that make up the current audio landscape,” said What Hi-Fi?’s hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without music. We’re highlighting some of our favourite songs and albums from a huge melting pot of artists, influences and styles – encompassing jazz, R&B, electronica, heavy metal, and indie rock – without which there would be no point in all the lovely hi-fi we listen to.”

