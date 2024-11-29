This is the streaming deal I'm signing up for this Black Friday – but only on one condition

In case you haven't already heard, it's Black Friday! That means there are savings galore to be found on TVs, hi-fi, headphones, soundbars and more. However, there is a distinct lack of streaming deals here in the UK; unlike the US where you can currently get a sensational deal on the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle.

Netflix is offering nothing, Disney Plus has a disappointing lack of deals, and Apple TV+ is avoiding the sales event – in fact, it's practically only Paramount Plus and Sky which are offering discounts.

However, there is one deal that I'm personally parting with my hard-earned cash for; partly due because everyone in What Hi-Fi? Towers is chatting about the top-notch shows (which I don't want spoilers for) and also because it's a pretty solid deal – especially compared to the weak offerings from other services.

Now (formerly Now TV) has a selection of sixth-month saver options, including the Entertainment and Cinema passes for £6.99 per month (down from £9.99 per month) or a combination bundle with both passes included for £13.99 per month (instead of £19.98 per month).

My money is going on the Entertainment pass, on account of the plentiful TV shows I'd like to watch and the good price (I should be able to binge all of the shows on my watchlist in six months). However, there is a major condition that I'm not willing to compromise on that drives the price up, but I still think it's a worthwhile deal.

Now Entertainment Pass was £9.99/month now £6.99/month for six months at Now (save £3/month or £18)

Now's Entertainment Pass offers a wide range of box sets from Sky TV at a much cheaper price than the likes of Sky Now. This includes a range of live channels such as Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts and Comedy Central too, and at a price that's much less than other services on the market.

Now Cinema & Entertainment Saver Bundle was £19.98/month now £13.99/month for six months at Now (save £5.99/month or £35.94)

This bundle combines the Entertainment Pass with the Now Cinema Pass, which gives you access to a wide range of films in the Sky Cinema library and a selection of live Sky Cinema channels.

This Now streaming deal has absolutely enticed me, but I won't be subscribing without adding this to my package. As standard, Now streams in 720p with stereo sound; which doesn't really cut it for me. Thankfully, Now has introduced a new option to upgrade the picture and sound quality.

The Ultra Boost option upgrades picture quality to 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos audio; that's more like it. However, it does incur an additional £9 per month cost, bringing the full monthly cost to £15.99. That's a more expensive outlay than initially anticipated, but compared to Netflix's £18.99/month 4K HDR tier, I'm more inclined to opt for Now's offering.

With the likes of The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy and The Day Of The Jackal all piquing my interest alongside Succession and an unfinished second season of House of the Dragon haunting my watchlist for far too long, I'm convinced that I'll get my money's worth with this Black Friday streaming deal. And with this deal covering me for six months, I'll also be ready and waiting for The Last Of Us season 2 to hit the service early next year.

