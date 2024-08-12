Rewind: Pro-Ject’s latest turntable, plus our verdict on Philips' step down OLED, and the Quad Revela 1 speakers

It’s the start of yet another work week, and to help get your through it we’ve created a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind column.

In it our team of experts once again break down the biggest developments in the world of hi-fi and home cinema over the past week that you need to know about.

And what a week it was, with fresh product launches from Pro-Ject and Cambridge Audio as well as our latest reviews of the Philips OLED 809 and Quad Revela 1 speakers.

Here’s everything you need to know.



Our verdict on the Quad Revela 1

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Revela 1 are the latest standmount speakers from hi-fi heavyweight Quad. They’re a classy looking set of speakers that aim to offer serious hi-fi aficionados a compact but mature listening experience that won't break the bank. Sadly, while we found plenty to like about them, including their beautiful aesthetics and large spacious sound, we encountered some issues with their rhythmic drive and underpowered bass, making them hard to fully recommend.

Read our full Quad Revela 1 review

We tested Philips’ latest step-down OLED

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Last week our experts delivered their final verdict on Philips step-down OLED, the 809. This is the first new OLED we’ve seen from Philips this year, and a very solid start for the brand. Targeting the same price point as the five-star LG C4, it had some pretty big shoes to fill. But having thoroughly put it through its paces in our viewing rooms, we’re happy to confirm it’s a fantastic TV, that offers excellent picture quality – especially during bright scenes.

Read our full Philips OLED809 review

Google’s sending its Chromecast to the farm

(Image credit: Google)

The clunkily named Google Chromecast with Google TV has long been one of the most cost effective streaming sticks on the market, having launched a whopping 13 years ago. Which is why our team all felt a little sad when Google announced this week that it will be ceasing support for the unit. The good news is that a new streaming box will be taking its place in the very near future. But until we get more details, and it in for testing, we can’t confirm if it will do justice to the Chromecast with Google TV’s legacy.

Read the full story: Google announces the death of Chromecast alongside the brand-new Google TV Streamer

Pro-Ject launched a new turntable

(Image credit: Pro-ject)

Pro-Ject’s record players have been a staple in our best turntable guide for quite some time. So we were very happy when it unveiled its latest XA B deck last week. Set to retail for £1099 / €1299, the new XA B deck sits directly above Award-winning Debut Pro (tested at £699 / $999) and the newer Debut Pro B (on sale at £799). Pro-Ject claims the new unit’s acrylic plinth was specifically chosen for its damping qualities and, coupled with its new aluminium tonearm and Pro Balanced MM cartridge, will let it offer a “dynamic and detailed sound.” Here’s hoping this rings true when we get it in for review!

Read the full story: Pro-Ject's acrylic turntable prioritises stability and quality components for ultimate sonic precision

Cambridge Audio unveiled a new hi-fi system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

After weeks, if not months, of industry rumours, UK hi-fi house Cambridge Audio finally unveiled its long awaited rival to the Naim Mu So 2 last week. The Evo One wireless music system is a premium all-in-one music system with some pretty impressive specs. Highlights include a 14-driver set-up featuring four 25mm silk down tweeters, four 5.7cm aluminium cone midrange units and six 7cm woofers. We haven’t had a chance to listen to the Evo One yet, but Cambridge is making some pretty bold claims about its performance, promising it will deliver “a truly expansive soundstage” that’s a cut above what you’d expect from a unit its size.

Read the full story: Cambridge Audio's all-in-one music system boasts 14 drivers, plenty of firepower and HDMI eARC

