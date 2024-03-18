Rewind: New McIntosh preamps, five-star Sennheiser earbuds, an opening look at LG’s affordable OLED TV and more

Happy Monday and welcome to the first entry in What Hi-Fi?’s new weekly Rewind column.

In it we’ll be delivering a short and sweet summary of the biggest news and reviews to happen over the past seven days, making it quick and easy to stay on top of the latest developments in the world of hi-fi and home cinema.

It has been an undeniably busy week for the What Hi-Fi? team with our testers checking out LG’s latest cheap OLED and big-name brands including Triangle and McIntosh unveiling new products. Here’s what you need to know.

New McIntosh preamps

(Image credit: McIntosh)

Last week hi-fi brand McIntosh unveiled its new C55 solid-state preamp and C2800 vacuum tube preamp. Available via authorised McIntosh dealers now, the amps have been described by the firm as “masterpieces” that have been bespoke designed for "the most discerning audiophiles". We’ll be curious to see if they live up to this bold claim when we get them into our dedicated listening rooms for testing!

Read the full story: Attention, audiophiles: McIntosh wants you to achieve "audio nirvana" with its "masterpiece" preamps

Five-star Sennheiser earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Another big development was our team of testers delivering their definitive verdict on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. After weeks of testing the team was impressed enough to give the wireless earbuds a perfect five-star rating. Highlights include a refined presentation that's easy to listen to, rich, detailed and dynamic sound and a wonderfully comfy fit.

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review

Cambridge Audio goes back to the future

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

We’ve known about Cambridge Audio’s partnership with carmaker DeLorean for a while, but in the past seven days, it took it to the next level unveiling its swish-looking Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition streaming system. As the name suggests it’s a special edition version of the base five-star Evo 150 we reviewed in 2021. The big difference is that it comes with two body kits designed to make it look more like the iconic DeLorean made famous in the Back To The Future franchise.

Read the full story: Great Scott! This Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition goes back to the future

We had an opening look at LG’s latest affordable-ish OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

LG unveiled its new line of OLED TVs at CES in January, but we only just got the chance to take an early look at its affordable LG B4 set. Intrepid TV and AV editor Tom Parsons took an early look at the B4 at a press event at the firm’s UK headquarters. And while it’s too early for us to give our final verdict, it definitely left an impression, with our TV maestro reporting:

“While we will need to conduct a comprehensive, comparative and independent review before delivering a final verdict, my instinct is that it will be more than enough TV for most people.”

Read our LG B4 hands-on

Triangle’s latest floorstanders aim for home cinema glory

(Image credit: Triangle)

Our final big news item for the past week is Triangle unveiling its new flagship Borea BR10 floorstanding speakers. Why’s that exciting? Because the Borea range has a pedigree with its Borea BR03 standmounters earning five-stars from us, and its previous Borea BR08 towers winning a What Hi-Fi? Award. We can’t wait to find out how the new BR10s perform when we get them in for testing.

Read the full story: Triangle's flagship floorstanders could be your new hi-fi heavyweights or home cinema heroes

