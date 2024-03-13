Triangle's flagship floorstanders could be your new hi-fi heavyweights or home cinema heroes

Triangle is back with a brand new flagship speaker. The Borea BR10 is billed as the "highest-performing model" in the acclaimed Borea range, an exciting claim considering the credentials of the five-star Borea BR03 standmounters and the formerly Award-winning Borea BR08 towers.

There's plenty that the new flagship BR10s have to make them stand out from their exceptional siblings, including new 20cm bass drivers with a fibreglass membrane coupled with a powerful motor ensuring a "smooth, fast and controlled" low range.

Better still, the crossover design of the new three-way floorstanders has been designed especially for the BR10. Triangle has introduced a new architecture to the range with a separate crossover system, with the low-frequency circuitry being isolated from the mid-high range. Bi-wiring and bi-amping are both possible, if you so choose.

The three-way BR10 is fitted with a quartet of drivers: a 25mm tweeter, a 15cm midrange and a pair of 20cm woofers. The 20cm woofers "extend the low-frequency bandwidth" according to Triangle, while the 25mm tweeter uses a fabric dome construction alongside Triangle's waveguide technology for that punchy, enthusiastic Borea sound.

(Image credit: Triangle)

The Triangle Borea BR10 also packs in the French brand's "Driver Vibration Absorption System (or "DVAS" for short), a proprietary system which sees the speakers' internal panels fitted with MDF and EVA foam positioned against the bass drivers, resulting in a stiffer cabinet with less unwanted resonance or structural noise.

Thanks to the towers' multiple drive units, extended low-frequency bandwidth and a sensitivity rating of 92dB, Triangle teases the BR10s as being a highly flexible pair of towers capable of slotting into "a multitude of combinations and set-ups, whether in stereo or a home theatre". Bear in mind Triangle's advice that "these speakers are suitable for rooms larger than 30m squared", though, so if you're short on space, they might not be the ideal pair to meet your case.

The Triangle Borea BR10 floorstanders are available globally in a black, walnut, light oak or white finish, and cost £1379 / €1499 / $1499 per pair.

