LG's C4 and G4 OLED TV discounts bode well for Black Friday – and now this deal is even better

This week has had us checking our calendar, and for very good reasons. With the LG G4 and C4 prices dropping like stones, we had to confirm: Black Friday isn't the same week as the iPhone 16 launch, is it?

Rest assured, there hasn't been a tear in the space/time continuum, and we are very definitely still in September. But these price drops bode very well indeed for Black Friday. Oh, and now there's a new G4 deal to consider, too...

LG OLEDs hit new low prices

But first, a recap. This week saw LG's 42-inch C4 OLED TV drop to just £879 at Amazon – that's just £20 more than last year's C3 at the same size, and a whopping £520 cheaper than its launch price. And the deal is still live.

LG OLED42C4 OLED TV was £1399 now £879 at Amazon (save £520)

The 42-inch C4 is one of the best deals doing the rounds for anyone on the hunt for a small OLED. The dinky unit shares the same core DNA as the larger 48-inch model we gave five-stars to earlier this year and at this price is excellent value.

While we haven't reviewed the 42-inch C4, we have reviewed its 48-inch sibling, and awarded it five stars. That was due to its rich, engaging picture-quality, fantastic gaming specification and full suite of streaming apps. The only real downside is its lacklustre sound, which is something we imagine will be a little worse on the smaller model (smaller TVs usually sound worse than larger ones, as there is less room for speaker units). But this saving should leave you ample funds for a soundbar.

Not to be outdone, the higher-end LG G4 hit its lowest ever price this week, courtesy of Richer Sounds. Members of the retailer's VIP Club (which is free to join) could snaffle the 55-inch model for the scandalously low price of £1699 – that's £100 less than its lowest price previously, and £700 off its launch price. The 65-inch version – which we gave five stars – had an even bigger discount: £900 off its RRP, bringing it down to £2399.

Note the past tense. Because sadly, these G4 deals proved too good to last, and Richer Sounds has bumped the prices back up by £100 for both models (though the 77- and 83-inch models do still have £850 and £500 off, respectively). However, there is a new deal to consider, and it could be even better...

Because now Richer Sounds is giving away a free soundbar with each G4!

All the bundled soundbars are made by LG, and which one you get depends on which size of G4 you buy. The 55-incher comes with the LG G1 soundbar (worth £799) from 2021, while the 65- and 77-inchers come with the USG10TY (worth £999). Go for the 83- or 97-incher, and you'll get the US95TR (worth £1699).

We haven't reviewed any of these soundbars, so can't vouch for their quality. LG doesn't have a stellar track record when it comes to home cinema sound, so it's likely that these aren't quite up there with the best soundbars available. But as a free add-on, you can't really argue. And the saving you make on the soundbars makes the G4 deal even better than the extra £100 off.

If this is what September is bringing, we can't wait for Black Friday.

