I've been reviewing TVs for 15 years, and this is the TV I'd buy this Prime Day

I really love TVs. I've been obsessed since I bought my first Sony widescreen back in 2000. It was only 20-something inches on the diagonal but I'd grown up watching a 14-inch 4:3 TV so it seemed cinematically massive at the time. It was a Trinitron model, too, which means it had a flat screen. Which is not the same as a modern flatscreen TV, by the way – this was a CRT model, so it was huge and heavy, and a nightmare to get up the stairs to my university halls of residence.

All of which is to say that I was an enthusiast before I joined What Hi-Fi? back in 2007 and I lost track a long time ago of the number of TVs I've reviewed since. I always get excited for new models and I get just as excited when I spot a brilliant deal, and this Amazon Prime Day has produced a doozy in the form of the 48-inch LG C1 for just £769 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £769 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

LG's new C2 OLEDs are out now (we've already reviewed the 65-inch model) and are already receiving their own discounts, but there's still a £430 gab between the 48-inch C1 and 48-inch C2, and the differences between them are likely quite slight.

You see, while all C2 TVs are designated as 'OLED Evo' models, which means they have newer, brighter panel technology, LG has admitted that the 42-inch and 48-inch models don't go as bright as those that are 55 inches or bigger. So while the 48-inch C2 might be slightly brighter than the 48-inch C1, it won't be by much.

There are other upgrades, mostly to the processing, but our review of the 65-inch C2 suggests that while noticeable, these upgrades aren't huge.

The thing is, the C1 was already great. It's an OLED, of course, so it boasts perfect blacks and truly stunning contrast. Colours are nicely balanced and the image is sharp and detailed without ever looking over-processed. There's support for Dolby Vision, including the genuinely useful Dolby Vision IQ variant, which adjusts contrast based on the amount of ambient light in the room, essentially ensuring a good degree of accuracy even when the lights are on or the curtains are open.

Best of all, if you're a gamer (which I am), the C1 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets. They're 'only' rated to 40gbps but there's currently no source out there that requires more bandwidth than that, and the LG can handle full-fat 4K/120Hz signals from the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC graphics cards, as well as VRR and ALLM. There's also an excellent HGiG mode for improved HDR accuracy with games, and even support for Dolby Vision Gaming via the Xbox – this is still a rarity for TVs, even those that support Dolby Vision for movies and TV shows.

48 inches is a great size, too. Not so big that it will dominate the lounge and upset the less enthusiastic members of your family but still big enough to deliver engrossing entertainment. Alternatively, it works brilliantly as a massive gaming monitor or next-level bedroom TV.

In short, yes, the new C2 is great, but you'll likely be waiting a year for it to hit the price that you can get the C1 for right now, and why wait when you can get all of this for so little right now?

Not convinced this specific TV is for you? Click here for loads more Prime Day TV deals.