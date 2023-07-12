Hurry, time is running out to grab these amazing, last chance, Prime Day deals

Prime Day’s nearly over, with the event set to come to a close in less than seven hours, at the stroke of midnight. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a load of great deals still to be had.

But what to get? Here to help answer that difficult question our team of editors have created this guide detailing their personal picks of the very best deals still running at the end of this Prime Day.

These include the hand-chosen best discounts from our Editor-in-Chief, Deputy Editor, TV editor, Hi-Fi editor, and Managing Editor who between them have well over 70 years of experience reviewing and recommending all the latest audio and AV hardware.

On the hi-fi front, the two best deals still running are for the excellent Cambridge Audio Evo 75 and the brilliant KEF LSX II .

The Evo 75 is a 5-star system that’s available with a cracking £300 discount at hi-fi expert retailer Richer Sounds. If you’re on the hunt for a just-add-speakers system this Prime Day, then this is the product and deal to go for.

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 streaming system was £1799 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds even more exciting. It forgoes some of its older sibling Evo 150's extra features (phono stage, balanced XLR, second speaker terminal pair), but remains great value with this ridiculously good deal. Just add speakers.

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 75 review

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning KEF LSX II are brilliant streaming speaker package that has had a £200 discount on Peter Tyson. If you don’t like the idea of separates and just want a great-sounding all-in-one speaker system, then this is the deal for you.

The LG C3 may be out, but if you look at our best TV guide, you’ll see our reviewers still recommend the older C2 over it. This is because the C3 is a very modest upgrade that doesn’t fully justify its increased cost. And with this great John Lewis deal you can grab the 48-inch LG C2 for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, making its lead in pound-per-performance even greater.

LG OLED48C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £799 at John Lewis (save £600)

If you want a cutting-edge 48-inch TV at a great price, the OLED48C2 is for you. This is last year's model but it's very similar to the new C3 and is significantly cheaper. It's also got every gaming feature covered.

If you’re after something a little bigger then we’d recommend John Lewis's equally impressive deal on the Panasonic TX-55LZ1000B OLED TV, which has had over £500 knocked off its price. Though we think the C2 is a better value option, there’s no denying that Panasonic’s sets traditionally have a lead in one key area - authenticity. If you want a TV that delivers true as the director intended it image quality then this is the deal to grab this Prime Day.

Panasonic TX-55LZ1000B OLED TV £1549 £999 at John Lewis

We haven't tested the LZ1000B but it's very closely related to the LZ980B, which we rate so highly, we gave it an Award. In fact, the LZ1000B should be even better, as it adds one of Panasonic's brighter Master OLED panels to the LZ980's otherwise identical spec sheet. This looks like a seriously great TV at a seriously good price. Read our full Panasonic LZ980B review.

The Sony WF-C700N may not be the tech giant’s flagship wireless earbuds, but they are terrific value. When we reviewed them we gave them a perfect 5-stars feeling they offered a surprisingly refined presentation for the money. Available with a 25% discount on Amazon now, we’d thoroughly recommend them for any deal hunter on a strict budget.

Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £76 at Amazon (save £24)

Comfortable and light design, decent features, long battery life, good ANC and even better sound. A mature, exciting presentation that digs up so much nuance detail and plenty of snap, attack and dynamism. A terrific budget pair and the better buy at this knockdown price, available on all four finishes.

Read our Sony WF-C700N review

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day Deals to appear in 2023

Check out our pick of the best Prime Day 2023 TV deals

Looking for a soundbar? These are the best Prime Day soundbar deals we've seen