17 best Christmas gift cards for music, tech and film fans

Gift cards are a win-win: they save you the struggle of shopping whilst allowing your loved ones to choose the gift they really want. And with most options available as electronic cards that can be sent via email, these little lifesavers are a great way to shop from home (and at the last minute, too).

To give you some inspiration, we've scoured the internet for the 18 best gift cards for music, tech and film fans. Below, you'll find great gift cards for everyone in your family – whether they're into indie films, Xbox games, hi-res music streams or Award-winning tech.

From Amazon to Argos, Netflix to Now TV and Qobuz to Mubi, these cracking Christmas gift cards are guaranteed to thrill...

Amazon

If you're buying for a technophile who appreciates speedy delivery, you can't go wrong with an Amazon gift card. The retail giant sells everything from iPads to Award-winning wireless earbuds at keen prices, and offers gift cards from 10p to £1000. You can even print them off at home and personalise them by uploading your own photo.

Buy Amazon gift cards

Netflix

Nothing banishes boredom like a Netflix gift card. From The Crown to The Irishman to the rib-laden treat that is The American Barbecue Showdown, the primo streaming service is packed with exclusive movies and TV shows. Amazon offers both physical and electronic Netflix gift cards in amounts from £15 to £200. They can be used to cover monthly subscription fees and don't expire, so there's no rush to use them.

Buy Netflix gift cards

Qobuz

If your loved one appreciates high-quality music, a Qobuz gift card will strike a chord. The French firm provides access to a catalogue of 50 million songs, streamed in CD-quality (lossless) or hi-res (from 24-bit to 192 kHz studio quality). Qobuz offers three gift cards that cover Studio Premier membership for 3 months (£45), 6 months (£90) and 12 months (£150). Cards are electronic and you can schedule when the lucky loved one receives it.

Buy Qobuz gift cards

Currys & PC World

Currys is a tech lover's paradise. You pop in for a kettle and come out laden with with an OLED TV, a couple of smart speakers and a next-gen games console. In short, a Currys gift card will relieve you of the burden of choosing the perfect gift. Cards are available from £10 to £1000 and there’s a choice of designs too.

Buy Currys & PC World gift cards

Richer Sounds

If the person you're buying for is serious about hi-fi, they'll be cock-a-hoop to find a Richer Sounds gift card nestled under their tree. The venerable hi-fi retailer stocks plenty of What Hi-Fi Award-winning products, from home cinema amplifiers to hi-res music players and speaker cables. It doesn't offer gift cards online, though, so you'll need to order in store or call Richer Sounds on 0333 900 0093.

Buy Richer Sounds gift cards

Apple App Store & iTunes

The 21st century version of a book token, Apple App Store & iTunes gift cards can be spent across various Apple platforms that offer 4K HDR movies, games, songs, TV boxsets, audiobooks, digital magazines and more. So whether you're buying for a teenage video gamer or an elderly history buff, this one is a great shout for iOS device owners. Apple offers one-day delivery or the option to email the card with a personal message. (NOTE: Apple offers separate gift cards for hardware purchases. If that's what you're after, you'll find those cards here).

Buy Apple App Store & iTunes gift cards

John Lewis

Question: what do you get the person who has everything? Answer: a John Lewis gift card. The respected department store sells everything from award-winning OLED TVs to Egyptian cotton sheets, so the lucky recipient won't have any trouble finding something to pique their interest. You can buy John Lewis gift cards online or in-store and they're valid at Waitrose too.

Buy John Lewis gift cards

Odeon Big Screen Gaming

Cinema chain Odeon now offers gamers the chance to play their favourite video games on a full theatrical-size screen. The Big Screen Gaming eGift Card costs from £150 (off-peak session) and includes sole use of a cinema screen. Bring along your own gaming system and you and your friends can bounce a 3ft-high football around in FIFA21 or experience Call of Duty at earth-shattering volume. Contact Odeon for full details.

Buy Odeon Big Screen Gaming gift cards

Now TV

Now TV passes make awesome gifts for those who want Sky TV without the hassle of a contract. The passes grant instant access to Sky's premium content, from live Premier League football to huge movie premieres and HBO boxsets, on a short-term basis. You can't actually buy Now TV gift cards anymore but the 1-month passes bundled with the Now TV Smart Stick streamer make fab gifts. They work out better value, too.

Buy a Now TV Smart Stick with 1-month Entertainment Pass

Buy a Now TV Smart Stick with 1-month Entertainment and Sky Cinema Pass

Buy a Now TV Smart Stick with 1-month Sky Sports Pass

Sony PlayStation Store

If you're shopping for a PlayStation fan who knows their Ghost of Tsushima from their Cyberpunk 2077, a PlayStation Store gift card makes perfect sense. You can buy them from the likes of Amazon, Argos and Currys in amounts from £10 to £90. The credit can be splurged in the online PlayStation Store, which caters to PlayStation 3, 4, 5, Vita and PSP. You can even spend the cards on PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Buy Sony PlayStation Store gift cards

Spotify

Spotify rules the mainstream music streaming roost thanks to its brilliant discovery features and catalogue of some 50 million songs. From Gaga to Grateful Dead, it's got the lot. Fancy giving the gift of Spotify? Physical Spotify Premium gift cards – which can be used towards the £10 per month Individual plan – are available from most electronics stores. Amazon delivers also them via email in £30 and £99 amounts.

Buy Spotify gift cards

Mubi

Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video might be the nation's favourite all-round video streaming subscription services, but Mubi will delight the most discerning cinephile with its carefully curated selection of cult classics, indie gems and award-winning masterpieces. If the person you're buying for prefers Whiplash to Wayne's World, gift them Mubi. Choose between £30 for a 3 month subscription or £70 for a full year.

Buy Mubi gift cards

Picturehouse

Picturehouse Cinemas are a group of 26 'neighbourhood' cinemas spread across the UK. Unlike the big multiplexes they provide intimate film and live theatre screenings – accompanied by some very nice craft cocktails and artisan popcorn. Gift cards come in the form of a PDF that can be printed at home, which is handy if you've forgotten someone. If you have nerves of steel, you could even print one off on Christmas morning and slip it under the tree...

(All 26 locations are temporarily closed but will reopen in 2021).

Buy Picturehouse gift cards

Game

Not sure what games system the person you're buying for owns? Or perhaps they're still undecided between a PS5 and Xbox Series X? The simplest option is to go for a Game gift card. That way, the joystick-happy recipient can spend it in store on any console, game or accessory – new or second hand. Cards come in £10 to £50 amounts and can be purchased online.

Buy Game gift cards

Google Play

The Google Play Store is a great place to stream 4K movies on demand. It also sells apps, downloadable games, eBooks and digital mags galore, so your lucky recipient will be spoilt for choice. You can buy physical cards but if time is of the essence, we'd recommend buying through Amazon and opting for email delivery. Input an amount between £10 and £500, add a personal message, pay up, and crack open a celebratory tin of Quality Street.

Buy Google Play gift cards

Argos

Argos rightly claims to have "everything you need" but it also has plenty of premium tech, from five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to Apple's iPhone 12 smartphone. Argos can post a gift card through your loved one's letter box for a £1.50 fee. Missed the last post? Argos can send an electronic card to their inbox at a time of your choosing.

Buy Argos gift cards

Nintendo eShop

Nintendo eShop Cards will go down a treat with nostalgic parents and young gamers. They can be used to purchase games and other content from the Nintendo eShop on Switch, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS consoles, as well as the Nintendo website. And with £15, £25 and £50 cards available, there's likely a card to suit your budget.

Buy Nintendo eShop gift cards

