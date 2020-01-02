The best Sennheiser headphones deals UK

Sennheiser deals are always noteworthy among audio-lovers – the renowned headphone company has delivered some of our favourite pairs of headphones in recent years.

Offers on Sennheiser wireless and wired headphones are not always easy to come by, but we so see savings on Sennheiser products, including the excellent Momentum in-ear headphones, Momentum True Wireless earbuds and the CX Sport range.

We'll be scouring the big (and small) retail sites to make sure we keep you updated with all the Sennheiser deals worthy of your consideration.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £330 £189 at Amazon

Beautifully cushioned ear cups and wireless Bluetooth technology make these noise-cancelling cans an ideal companion, whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just battling through the daily commute. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £60 at John Lewis

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £196 at Amazon

No wires to your mobile and no wires connecting them to each other; that's the joy of true wireless headphones. Perfect for exercise or other tangle-free fun, the charge case extends the battery life up to 12 hours in total. They're sonically well balanced, full of detail and present a really clear and open soundstage.View Deal

Sennheiser CX Sport £120 £79 at Amazon

Not everyone can afford high quality true wireless headphones, but there's still a solution for sporty types thanks to these talented in-ears. Oh, they're eye-catching and sweat/water-resistant, yes, but the sound is clear, expressive and enough to keep you pumping away on the treadmill for miles.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum In-ear Wireless £170 £119 at Amazon

These Sennheisers are similar to the Momentum Free, but with a neckband design. If you're a fan, the main benefit of this is longer battery life, up from six hours to ten. The sound is packed with detail and dynamically strong. If you're looking for a commuting companion, they deserve serious consideration. View Deal