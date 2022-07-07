The best LG OLED TV deals for Prime Day: get an awesome LG OLED at the lowest price

So, you've decided to buy a new TV and you've decided it has to be an LG OLED. That makes sense: LG's OLEDs are consistently excellent performers and they offer the most complete spec sheets of any TVs currently available. What's more, they're also priced very aggressively.

But which LG OLED should you buy and how can you be sure you're getting a great deal? Easy: you keep reading this very page.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, LG's new C2 and G2 OLEDs have just hit their lowest prices yet, and there are still some 2021 models hanging around that shops are desperate to ship, resulting in seriously huge discounts.

Without further ado, here are the best cheap LG OLED TV deals available right now.

Not interested in an OLED TV? Check out our round-up of the best TV deals

42-inch LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1099 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a big discount. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs.

48-inch LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £849 at PRC Direct (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £200) (opens in new tab)

If you want a cutting edge 48-inch TV, the OLED48C2 is for you. This is the very latest LG OLED TV with all of the company's best tech and every gaming feature covered. Do also consider last year's C1, though, which is available with even bigger discounts and shouldn't be much of a downgrade.

55-inch LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55C2 2022 OLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys (save £200) (opens in new tab)

LG's new C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. And now it's available with a discount.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV £2399 £1999 at Amazon (save £200) (opens in new tab)

While most people will be best served by the C2, above, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box.

65-inch LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C2 2022 OLED TV £2699 £2299 at Amazon (save £250) (opens in new tab)

While the G2 is an even better performer, the C2 is still the 2022 LG OLED TV that most people should buy, thanks to its irresistible performance-per-pound credentials. It's got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features, too.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65G1 2021 Evo OLED TV £2999 £2199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The G1 is LG's first Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall).

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV £3299 £3000 at John Lewis (save £299) (opens in new tab)

The G2 offers the best 4K picture quality that LG currently produces, boasting not only OLED Evo technology, but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels. The design is also lovely (though bear in mind that a wall bracket is included but a stand is not) and every gaming feature imaginable is supported.

77-inch LG OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV: £3999 £2399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features.

When's the best time to buy an LG OLED TV?

TV prices fluctuate massively over the course of a year, and knowing the best time to buy can be the difference between bagging a bargain and paying well over the odds. Generally speaking, there are three times of year that are best to buy a new TV: spring, big sales events and big sporting events.

Of these, spring is often the very best. This is because it's the time of year that all of the previous year's TVs tend to be sold with huge reductions so that space can be made for the new models that were announced in the January. Generally speaking, TV improvements are fairly incremental from one year to the next and you can usually save yourself hundreds, if not thousands, by opting for last year's model. A word of warning, though: these are end-of-line models we're talking about so when they're gone, they're gone. Wait too long for the very lowest price and you could end up missing out entirely.

If you don't want to wait until spring, there are three big sales events to mark in your calendar: Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime Day is imminent, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place, respectively, on the first Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means that this year Black Friday should take place on Friday 25th November, and Cyber Monday on Monday 28th November. While these sales events don't necessarily guarantee the very lowest prices you'll see all year, you can be pretty sure of getting a deal that's at least good, and quite possibly great.

While slightly less obvious, big sporting events often really do generate big deals on new TVs. Think Wimbledon, the Olympics and of course football tournaments such as the World Cup, Euros and the FA Cup Final. Wimbledon is in full swing at the time of writing and, for the first time, the World Cup takes place in the winter, so look out for it starting on 21st November – that's Black Friday week, so expect deals aplenty.