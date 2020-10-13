The 5 best Prime Day UK TV deals (and the 5 best TV deals from elsewhere on the web)

So, you want the best TV at the lowest price, do you? Then we've got good news: Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are some excellent discounts floating about.

But beware! Not every deal is as good as it may appear. Sometimes, a discount is massive because the product simply isn't worth its original asking price. Cheap isn't always cheerful.

You don't have to worry about picking up a dud, though, because we've sifted through all of the TV deals on Amazon and, using our decades of experience in TV testing, present to you below only the best.

What's more, below our picks of the Amazon Prime Day TV deals, you'll find some superb TV deals that we've cherry-picked from other retailers. Just because it's Amazon's special day doesn't mean you can't take your money elsewhere.

So, with no further ado, let the deals commence!

Panasonic TX-58HX800B 58-inch 4K TV £999 £749 at Amazon

This might not be the cheapest TV in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but it is the best. We gave the 58-inch HX800B a five-star rating when we reviewed it at its original price of £999, so its Amazon Prime Day price of £749 makes it an absolute belter. It's an excellent picture and sound performer with a solid smart platform and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £379 at Amazon

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £749 £498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this massive discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

Panasonic TX-50HX580B 50-inch 4K TV £499 £399 at Amazon

It's rare for a Panasonic TV to become available at a very low price, which is why this Amazon Prime Day discount is so noteworthy. This 43-inch 4K model supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and it has a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all of the UK's core catch-up apps. It looks very tempting at this price.View Deal

Sony KD-43X7052 43-inch 4K TV £599 £499 at Amazon

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of £100 on Amazon. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

The 5 best TV deals from other retailers

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £499 at Currys

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps make this one of the biggest bargains around right now.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £499. A 4K TV this size and this good for under £500? It's almost too good to be true. Grab one while you can.View Deal

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1399 at Richer Sounds

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £400 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully, taking the already excellent C9 and adding more dark detail, richer colours and better motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B 55-inch OLED TV £1995 £1699 at John Lewis

This is, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. It's now £200 cheaper than that (and £300 cheaper than at launch), making it an even better buy.View Deal

Sony KD-55A8 55-inch OLED TV £1999 £1599 at John Lewis

Sony's top 2020 OLED is one of its best TVs yet. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good by prevailing standards, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design. Gamers looking to the next generation of consoles should pause to consider the lack of some HDMI features, but the A8 is otherwise an excellent all-rounder that will be a pleasure to own.View Deal

