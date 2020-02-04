Save £75 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins headphones

Deals on flagship, five-star, noise-cancelling headphones don't come along every day, so pay attention if you've been looking for a pair - there's 20 per cent off the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones at Amazon.
The premium noise-cancelling headphones market is a very busy place but these aptX HD Bluetooth bad boys can most certainly hold their own with their 24-bit/48kHz capability and insightful sonic character.
Equally adept at listening to music or playing games, the PX7s are also seriously comfortable. The arms are made from a custom carbon fibre composite to make them nice and light, the headband is generously padded and the earcups clamp with a well-calculated pressure.
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-cancellers
£349 £276 at Amazon
Flagship, five-star, noise-cancelling headphones with a £75 discount? Are we dreaming? Quick, buy them before Amazon realises its mistake. Lively, insightful, sophisticated, comfortable - what are you still reading this for?View Deal
The headline feature, of course, is the noise-cancelling and that comes in three levels depending upon how much of your environment you're looking to block out - the buzzing air-conditioner unit or the whole damn office.
The PX7s boast 30 hours of battery life, including a 15 minute quick charge into the USB-C socket which offers a handy little five-hour boost.
A word to the wise, though, this solid gold bargain is only available on the silver models. The black ones come at full whack. Luckily, sound isn't affected by colour - at least as far as we can tell.