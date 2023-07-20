Save a whopping £1000 on a monster 8K QLED TV from Samsung

The massive 75in Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV has received a whopping reduction in price on Amazon, down from £2499 to just £1439.

We haven’t yet tested this one, but we have tested its big brother, the QN900B, which was Samsung’s flagship 2022 TV and one of our absolute favourite 8K TVs to date.

Featuring 33 million pixels and the aforementioned 8K capabilities, Samsung promises ‘enhanced colours, textures, and skin tones’ and an all-around jaw-dropping viewing experience with the QN700B.

Samsung 75in QN700B 8K TV was £2499 now £1439 at Amazon (save £1060) We haven't yet tested the Samsung QN700B, but the QN900B is seriously impressive and if this model offers a chunk of the performance at a fraction of the price, this could be a fantastic deal. This discount offers a lot of 8K TV for under £1500.

For under £1500, the QN700B offers a lot of 8K TV goodness for not a lot of money. Currently selling for £1439, this is looking like a deal that shouldn’t be ignored.

As mentioned above, we’ve yet to test this exact model but the QN900B is seriously impressive and if it offers a chunk of the performance at a more attractive price, this could be a fantastic deal.

Featuring true 8K resolution, this model offers four times more detail than a 4K TV. Samsung’s ‘super-sharp Quantum Mini LEDs work in tandem with an AI-powered processor, which automatically adjusts settings on the fly. They say this delivers stunning contrasts, crystal-clear lighting, and the deepest blacks.

The QN700B features an ultra-slim profile alongside anti-glare and anti-reflection technology which is said to ensure great viewing from any angle.

The One Connect Box, which handles the external connections and processing, features four HDMI ports which all support 4K/120Hz, ALLM, and VVR. Port 3 also supports eARC connectivity. There are also three USB-A ports, an ethernet input, and an optical output, alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Samsung also says that the included Dolby Atmos support means the built-in speakers can deliver virtual 3D surround sound, even if you haven’t got an external speaker package or Dolby Atmos soundbar to hand.

MORE:

Read our Samsung QN900B review

The best video game soundtracks to test headphones and speakers

The best TV deals in 2023: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED