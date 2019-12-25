Boxing Day sales: best Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deals

Sony's WF-1000XM3s are probably the best truly wireless earbuds around right now. While quality doesn't come cheap, they can be found at a discounted price in the Boxing Day sales.

This page will round-up all the Sony WF-1000XM3 deals to ensure you find the very best price before you splash the cash this Boxing Day. Well what better use do you have for that Christmas gift cash?

Didn't get what you want this Christmas? Don't despair, you can always pick up a pair of great headphones in the Boxing Day sales instead.

And they don't come much greater than the Sony WF-1000XM3s. They're the best true wireless earbuds around, with no cables to get tangled up in. But this usability doesn't mean a compromise in performance - they have a superb sense of musicality that really makes tunes sing.

Add to this the excellent noise cancelling, not to mention healthy battery life, natty charging case and snug fit, and you've got an awesome purchase to see you through the cold winter months. Highly recommended, especially now they're discounted in the Boxing Day sales.

