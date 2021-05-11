Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals UK: what to expect from the 2021 sale

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals are so close we can almost smell the savings! The two-day sales bonanza – one of the biggest sales of the year after Black Friday – should bring epic discounts on some of the best headphones we've tested. Here's what to expect from the best 2021 Prime Day headphones deals...

Last year, Amazon delivered quality and quantity in equal measure. From the Apple AirPods to premium Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears and Samsung Galaxy Buds, Amazon didn't hold back. The retail giant slashed the prices of some of our favourite wireless headphones and we expect the same will happen this year.

But, whether you're hunting down a deal on the best noise-cancelling headphones, cheap wireless cans or sporty sweat-proof buds, not all headphones offers are what they seem. Stick with us and we'll guide you straight to this year's best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals...

When will Prime Day headphones deals start?

Amazon Prime Day got pushed back to October last year but it's set to return to its usual summertime date in 2021. Amazon hasn't revealed the exact date but has said Prime Day will happen "later in the second quarter". So, June/July then.

Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th July are said to be most likely dates, but there's also a rumour that Amazon could experiment with a June Prime Day. Either way, there's not long to go until the Prime Day headphones deals roll in.

To get shoppers in the mood, Amazon runs a few interesting headphones deals in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. If you're itching to part with some dough, check out our cheap headphones deals page, home to this week's savviest savings.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day headphones deals?

In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a handful of the best headphones deals, but Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the most generous discounts. Not a Prime member? Amazon usually offers free trials of this service in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no long term commitment needed, so you can cancel at any time (right after the sale, if you feel like it).

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies to protect buyers from paying over the odds. So expect plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' headphones deals from the likes of Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Richer Sounds.

What Prime Day headphones deals can you expect in 2021?

Amazon doesn't usually release details of its Prime Day headphones deals until right before the big day, but we can give you a good idea of what to expect. How? By looking back at last year's best deals...

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are just about the best over-ears for the money and often discounted. Amazon knocked around £70 off their £350 RRP in last year's Prime Day sale but we could see an even bigger discount applied this year.

Elsewhere, Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are due to be replaced by the WF-1000XM4 buds at some point this year, so we could see the price drop to a record low in this year's sale.

As for the hugely-popular Apple AirPods, both the standard AirPods and noise-cancelling AirPods Pro dropped in price last year. With talk of Apple launching the AirPods 3 and even AirPods Pro 2 by the end of this year, the price of the current models could drop even lower.

Last year saw deep discounts on a host of high-end headphones, too. Amazon knocked a massive £130 off the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 and £80 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.

Some of these Amazon Prime Day headphones deals have returned a few times in recent months (see below), so Amazon might need to cut prices even further this time around.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or $50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours so you'll need to be quick off the mark. If you're after affordable headphones in this year's Prime Day sale, we suggest you bookmark Amazon's deals page. You can even add your chosen headphones to your Amazon shopping cart now, so you're ready to strike should they be discounted.

