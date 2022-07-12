10 of the best Prime Day soundbar deals available right now

You might have been pining for a soundbar for a while but couldn't justify the cost. Or maybe you have just bought a new screen and want to invest some of your savings in audio enhancement. Or perhaps you are just sick of not being able to understand what TV actors are saying. Whatever the reason, there's no better time than Prime Day to take the plunge, make your money go further and upgrade your home cinema with a soundbar.

There are currently some extra-tasty Prime Day deals to be snapped up on everything from cheap and cheerful TV soundbars that offer an upgrade on your TV speakers to surround sound bundles and even premium Dolby Atmos-enabled models.

We have picked out eight of the best deals live right now to tempt you; some we have tested, some we haven't – but they all offer significant savings, and there is something for everyone.

The best Prime Day soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £177 at Amazon (save £102) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this model but it offers a good specification, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless subwoofer, for an affordable price. Not bothered about bass? The single-unit Denon DHT-S216 (opens in new tab) soundbar is also discounted by 33% at Amazon and can be yours for just £134, saving you £65.

(opens in new tab) JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at less than £250 in the Prime Day sale. That's a huge 31 per cent discount on the RRP!

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-S40R - 5.1ch soundbar £350 £280 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

Not one we have tested, but wireless 5.1 systems at this price don't come along every day. The catch is that it isn't completely wireless: it requires an included compact wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers. But if you have the space to house it, this looks to be a decent compact system with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, a USB port, plus optical and analogue inputs.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-G700 £349 £249 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

Here's a juicy £100 saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q600A £290 £272 at Amazon (save £18) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this particular model, but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a record-low UK price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar £799 £479 at Amazon (save £320) (opens in new tab)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) (opens in new tab) Available only in white, this soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars (opens in new tab) at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant..Five stars

(opens in new tab) Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £69 Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm soundbar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like.