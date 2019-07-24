Best Dolby Vision TVs 2019: Budget, mid-range and premium

Best Dolby Vision TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Dolby Vision TVs you can buy in 2019.

Want to upgrade movie night? Almost all modern TVs have 4K Ultra HD and HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for improved picture quality. But not all HDR TVs support the Dolby Vision version of HDR.

Dolby Vision promises a subtler, more sophisticated image than a standard HDR10 picture because it uses dynamic metadata encoded into each frame of a movie for a more accurate picture. HDR10, the most common HDR format, only adds static metadata to each scene.

When it comes to TV manufacturers, the majority support Dolby Vision HDR but one notable absentee from the list is Samsung. It has decided to go down its own route with its rival HDR10+ format.

If you're keen to start experiencing Dolby Vision, LG, Sony, Philips and Panasonic offer the biggest choice of hardware, while Netflix and Amazon Prime carry plenty of titles encoded with Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision TVs range in price from under £800 to over £4000. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains. All you need to worry about now is what flavour popcorn you'll munch on...

1. LG OLED65C9PLA Quite simply, a stellar Dolby Vision TV with awesome picture quality. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 74 x 123 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Rich but natural pictures Fabulous contrast Strong sound Reasons to Avoid Some rivals go brighter Beaten for motion Convoluted menus

The 65in C9 is an excellent all-rounder, and one of the best-looking Dolby Vision TVs we've reviewed in 2019. LG's top-of-the-range picture processing makes for a gorgeous picture that's both natural and dynamic. Black levels are excellent, illuminating dark objects and adding authenticity to every shot. State-of-the-art design flourishes include invisible speakers that also support Dolby Atmos, the audio companion to Dolby Vision. While £3,000 is hardly cheap, the C9 is a superb TV for the money (which is also available in 55in).

2. Panasonic TX-50GX800B An impressive and affordable Dolby Vision TV. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 71 x 112 x 24cm Reasons to Buy HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Smooth, natural performance Lots of detail Reasons to Avoid Weak viewing angles Image lacks a little punch Average sound

On a budget? You can still feast your eyes on Dolby Vision thanks to this reasonably priced 50in Panasonic telly. You get plenty of bang for your buck, including support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, a picture that's well-balanced, and very respectable motion handling.

Of course, the tempting price (you might even find it cheaper than £799) does mean a few compromises. Viewing angles could be better and we'd like a little more oomph when it comes to brightness. But then, it's third of the price of some flagship Dolby Vision TVs. A hugely impressive buy.

3. LG OLED55E9PLA An impressive Dolby Vision picture – and the sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5cm Reasons to Buy Deep, rich blacks Superb sense of realism Solid, weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Not the last word in black detail No HDR10+ support

This LG TV serves up Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to great effect. The E9 actually sits above the C9 (our pick of the bunch) in LG's TV range, so you get extra speakers and a more powerful amplifier. Of course, it's more expensive, too, but the sound is on a grand scale and that bit more immersive. This model shares a picture processing engine with the C9 mentioned above, so you're guaranteed captivating detail and rich, deep blacks. It's really the sound that sets this model apart, though: you'd have to spend £500 or more on a soundbar to hear a major improvement. A great all-round flatscreen performer.

4. Sony KD-65XG9505 Sony's 65in Dolby Vision TV hits the spot. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles

This 65-inch Sony LCD TV delivers a spectacular big screen viewing experience. It combines Dolby Vision with some of the best motion processing technology on the market to devastating effect, delivering a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It runs the Android TV OS with a great selection of streaming apps, making it easy to find the latest Dolby Vision titles through Netflix and Amazon Prime. While this model doesn't quite have the black levels to compete with LG's C9 and E9 TVs, it's a fantastic performer for the price.

5. LG OLED55C8PLA One of 2018s best Dolby Vision TVs, now with a hefty discount. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 76 x 123 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Bright, punchy and sharp picture Fantastically natural images Amazing upscaling Great value Reasons to Avoid Motion could be better Some menus are confusing So-so sound

This 55-inch 4K OLED was one of our favourite TVs of 2018. LG's newer C9 and E9 models just about pip it for quality, but this is still a great all-rounder. Even better, you can snap one up at a stonking discount. It supports Dolby Vision, meaning you'll experience more vibrant colours and greater contrast. LG hasn't got carried away, though: the dark details and bright peaks are nicely controlled. It's dab hand at upscaling standard definition content, and boasts Dolby Atmos support too. And now that prices have dropped to about half its original £3000 price tag, this is a great buy.

6. LG OLED55B8PLA A killer 4K Dolby Vision TV at an affordable price. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75 x 123 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Rich, refined colour palette 'Lights-out' black levels Price Reasons to Avoid Peak brightness can be bettered

When the B8 launched in 2018, it was one of the cheapest OLED TVs on the market. In 2019 it's still a solid performer for the money, and an affordable way to join the Dolby Vision party. The luscious picture is bright and blessed with a high contrast ratio, ensuring plenty of detail and refinement. All the main video streaming services are on hand to offer Dolby Vision content and there's also support for Dolby Atmos audio. If you want an OLED TV with Dolby Vision this is one of the best pound-for-pound options.

7. Sony KD-65AF9 One of best-sounding Dolby Vision TVs we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 83 x 145 x 32cm Reasons to Buy Exceptional OLED blacks Brilliant motion-processing Great sound Reasons to Avoid Tricky to get the best picture Remote control can irritate

Sony's flagship Master Series OLED TV aims to reproduce cinematic visuals as the filmmaker intended and we can report this 65in set looks great with Dolby Vision content. Motion processing is excellent and colours expertly judged. If that's not enough to tempt you, the AF9 is also one of the best-sounding TVs we've tested. Sony's acoustic surface tech and two sideways-firing subwoofers unite to create a vast, immersive soundstage. (You can even use the TV as a centre speaker in a surround sound system). Presentation is punchy and dynamic, deftly balancing deep bass with crisp mids. If you're not phased by the flagship price tag, the quality HDR picture and top-drawer sound are both excellent reasons to splash the cash.

8. Sony KD-75ZF9 A huge Dolby Vision TV with plenty to offer. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 103 x 167.7 x 39.9cm Reasons to Buy Natural, realistic images Good upscaling Excellent selection of apps Reasons to Avoid Lacks brightness and black depth Uneven backlighting

If size matters, then this 75-inch monster will hold loads of appeal. The super-sized screen means you can make the most of its Dolby Vision support, which brings the picture to life. The TV's colour balance is natural and Sony's motion processing is on point. Android TV provides access to one of the most complete selections of streaming apps, meaning you can enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime titles in 4K and Dolby Vision where available. It's not a best-in-class HDR TV and we'd like a little more depth to the black levels, but the ZF9's solid performance and dimensions will appeal to many.

