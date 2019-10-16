Best Dolby Atmos soundbars 2019: the best Atmos TV speakers

Best Dolby Atmos soundbars Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars that you can buy in 2019

Is your TV lacking oomph in the audio department? A soundbar can help. In fact, a Dolby Atmos soundbar can quite literally take your audio to another level.

How? In short, Dolby Atmos simulates the kind of immersive, 3D audio experience you'd get at the cinema. Most Dolby Atmos soundbars use upward-firing drivers to disperse sound overhead – giving the effect of having speakers in your ceiling. The result is that objects on screen, such as circling helicopters or pouring rain, can be heard all around you in jaw-dropping clarity.

In the last couple of years, a slew of Dolby Atmos soundbars have hit the market and there's now a range of models to suit most budgets. Atmos soundbars aren't normally cheap but the more you spend, the more features you get and you should also get more convincing home cinema sound. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for black friday soundbar deals.

You won't have to look far to find Atmos content, either. Blu-ray discs aside, Amazon Video and Netflix offer plenty of Atmos-enabled movies and TV shows on demand. Ready to boost your binge-watching with a Dolby Atmos soundbar? Let's take a look at the best options...

1. Sony HT-ST5000 Prepare to be wowed by Sony's outstanding all-rounder. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI, 3 x HDCP 2.2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet | Dimensions: : 8 x 118 x 14.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Breathtaking sound Detailed bass Simple set-up Reasons to Avoid Lacks a little midrange Expensive

Sony's HT-ST5000 is a true game-changer: if you're looking for epic Dolby Atmos sound, you've found it. Despite its level of sophistication, it's compact and easy to get up and running.

A separate subwoofer and two upfiring drivers create cinematic sound on a grand scale, pairing a superb sense of height with plenty of depth and power. Movies aside, it makes an excellent wireless speaker thanks to its punchy dynamics. Features include Chromecast compatibility and Sony's hi-res audio upscaling technology, which promises better sound from lower quality files.

This Sony Atmos soundbar is on the pricey side, but it delivers five-star sound quality that makes it worth every penny.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

2. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar The cream of the crop, with the price tag to prove it. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X | Connectivity: 3x HDMI In, 1x HDMI Out (eARC), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet | Dimensions: 13.5 x 126.5 x 17.1 cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, natural sound Dynamic and detailed Convincing 3D surround Reasons to Avoid Large Expensive Fussy with positioning

Sennheiser's Ambeo Soundbar is a hugely impressive beast. It's almost 1.3m wide and noticeably heftier than the competition – but all that extra space has been put to excellent use. While most soundbars rely on an external subwoofer, the Ambeo simply crams in larger, more powerful drivers - and it works.

You can expect spine-tingling 3D audio that sounds totally effortless, sparkling dialogue and plenty of bottom end grunt. Connectivity is just as impressive, with Bluetooth 4.2 and Chromecast for streaming. It's a a little tricky to position, and doesn't come with a wall-mount, but once you're squared away the results are breathtaking. The best – not to mention most expensive – soundbar we've tested so far.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

3. Sony HT-ZF9 A small but mighty Dolby Atmos soundbar. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI (ARC), 2 x HDMI input, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet | Dimensions: : 6.4 x 100 x 9.9cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Simple to use Rich, balanced sound Good surround processing Reasons to Avoid Dynamics could be sharper Can be fiddly

This sensibly-priced, sub-£600 Dolby Atmos soundbar is a good choice for those who want to enjoy audio fireworks without decimating their bank account. Sony has done things a little differently here, since there are no dedicated upward firing drivers. Instead, the bar creates 7.1.2 surround sound using clever psychoacoustic technologies. The effect works beautifully, enveloping you in three-dimensional sound.

Calibration is a doddle, while connectivity and features are spot on. Spotify and Chromecast are present and correct, and you can expect higher quality Bluetooth playback thanks to Sony's LDAC technology.

Is this a 'true' Dolby Atmos soundbar? Well, let's call it 'Dolby Atmos lite'. It might not be quite as immersive as the Sennheiser Ambeo but it's hugely convincing, tonally refined and a whole lot more wallet-friendly.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ZF9

4. Samsung HW-N950 A poised and powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar, with minimalist looks. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI output, 2 x HDMI input, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet | Dimensions: : 8.3 x 122.6 x 13.6cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Expansive soundfield Floor-shaking bass Atmospheric experience Reasons to Avoid Lacks clarity at times Large footprint

Samsung's premium soundbar boasts no less than 18 speakers spread across a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear wireless speakers (both with upfiring drivers). The result is a stylish system that simulates Dolby Atmos' 7.1.4 channels and delivers a big front soundstage.

When it comes to extra features, this model has the competition licked. As well as wi-fi and HDMI with 4K passthrough, it supports hi-res audio and Amazon Alexa voice control.

The main attraction, though, is its ability to generate a convincing sense of depth that combines a well-balanced sound with solid bass. It lacks a little dynamic range, but it's still great value for money and puts on an impressive surround sound show.

Read the full review: Samsung HW-N950

5. Yamaha YSP-5600 This big and powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar packs an acoustic punch. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI (ARC), 4 x HDMI input, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Ethernet | Dimensions: : 21.2 x 110 x 9.3cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Good streaming connectivity Straightforward set-up Thrilling soundstage Reasons to Avoid Front display too small Bulky

Yamaha was one of the first brands to bring out a Dolby Atmos soundbar, so this is now the grandaddy of the group. It's aged like a fine wine, though, and still impresses. The YSP-5600 uses a grand total of 46 speakers to simulate 3D sound equivalent to 7.1.2 channels, creating a gigantic soundfield that deftly distributes audio with outstanding accuracy.

Yamaha offers the option of a wireless subwoofer but it’s not really needed. If there's one thing this soundbar doesn’t lack, it's power. It's not exactly svelte but you can expect to be rewarded with gutsy low-end performance and subtle dynamics – even when you crank it up. There’s a nice spread of connectivity and Yamaha’s excellent MusicCast app makes it easy to stream from a smartphone and indeed to other compatible products in a multi-room set up.

Since it's launch, competition has got a whole lot hotter, but the YSP-5600 has stood the test of time and still performs admirably.

Read the full review: Yamaha YSP-5600

