Best budget soundbars and soundbases: excellent, affordable TV speakers

Best budget soundbars and soundbases Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best budget soundbars and soundbases you can buy in 2020.

Relying on your TV's built-in speakers is a bit like using the headphones that come bundled with your phone: sure, they might seem fine at first, but once you sample an upgrade, you'll never go back.

That's where soundbars and soundbases come in. These add far better – and louder – sound to your TV, but unlike dedicated speaker systems they won't take over your lounge. Instead, they sit demurely under or beside your set, quietly getting on with providing great sound and never making a fuss.

So what should you look for when buying one? First of all, you'll need to decide whether you want a soundbar or a soundbase. They're very similar devices, but a soundbase is designed to double as a base unit for your TV – the telly stands on it. So if you've wall-mounted your set, you'll want a soundbar instead.

Bluetooth is a handy feature as it lets the soundbar/soundbase wirelessly play tunes stored on your phone. Some 'bars or 'bases support other wireless technologies like Apple AirPlay 2, and a few work with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

You should also look for a decent remote control, ample connections for your set-up and of course that all-important sound quality. But rest assured, all of the soundbars below sound sweet.

If you're buying a soundbase, you should also check it can support your TV's weight.

The best part is that some of the best soundbars and soundbases don't cost a fortune, as our list below illustrates. We've got options starting from as low as £99.

So, let's take a look at (and listen to) the best budget models around right now.

1. JVC TH-W513B On a really tight budget? This JVC is the one for you. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x optical, 1x coaxial, 1x 3.5 mm aux, 1x line-in aux | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 62 x 800 x 93mm | Weight: 220g Reasons to Buy Well built Decent for dialogue Loud Reasons to Avoid Lacks bass No digital optical cable supplied Strident when loud £49.99 View at Currys PC World 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Costing just £60, this is one of the best soundbars around for anyone on a budget. Build quality is impressive, as are the connections and the addition of Bluetooth for wireless playback from a phone or tablet. It's simple to set up, and it sounds fantastic – there are four sound modes to choose from, each suited to a different genre of content. It also makes dialogue a lot easier to decipher, which is worth £60 of anyone's money.

Read the full review: JVC TH-W513B

2. Sonos Beam Sonos in a soundbar – and it's as good as that sounds. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x HDMI, 1x optical, 1x ethernet | Remote control: No | Wireless: AirPlay | Dimensions (HWD): 68.5 x 651 x 100mm | Weight: 280g Reasons to Buy Enveloping sound Compact and stylish Superb streaming capabilities Reasons to Avoid Can sound harsh More HDMI inputs would be nice £319 View at Sevenoaks 323 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is Sonos's smaller, cheaper soundbar, but it's no less impressive a device. It supports the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri personal assistants, so you're spoiled for choice when it comes to voice controls.

It also plays all sorts of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play Music. And it works with other Sonos speakers, creating a multi-room system. Of course, you'll probably want to connect it to your TV, where it will bring a sound quality that's far superior to built-in speakers. We liked it so much, we gave it one of our coveted What Hi-Fi? 2019 Awards – namely, best soundbar in the highly-competitive £300 - £500 bracket. Highly recommended.

Read the full review: Sonos Beam

3. Q Acoustics M2 Sonically superb, from the bass to the treble. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x RCA phono, 1x optical, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 93 x 550 x 338mm | Weight: 580g Reasons to Buy Crisp, punchy, detailed listen Easy to use Rugged, fuss-free design Reasons to Avoid Remote could be nicer £149 View at Amazon 107 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is a soundbase rather than a soundbar, so the TV stands on top of it. And it's not just any soundbase – it's a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning soundbase. Sonic quality is top notch, with impressive vocal expression and a fantastic amount of spatial separation. It's so good, we would happily Bluetooth tunes to it and use it as a music speaker. It handles TVs up to 25kg, which should cover most 65in sets, and you can fine-tune the sound using the switches around the back.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics M2

4. Yamaha YAS-207 A compelling and class-leading budget soundbar. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x HDMI, 1x optical, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 60 x 930 x 108mm | Weight: 790g Reasons to Buy Insightful, dynamic sound Spacious, immersive performance Slim, practical design Reasons to Avoid Treble a little unrefined Midrange lacks solidity £249 View at Sevenoaks

A What Hi-Fi 2019 Award-winner for the best soundbar under £300, this Yamaha does a fine job of emulating a surround sound system, and deserves pride of place in most home cinema set-ups. Its soundfield is gloriously enveloping, and there are no fewer than seven sound modes to choose from, so you're bound to find one that suits your room and whatever you're watching.

You also get a dedicated subwoofer for extra bass. Add in some beautifully layered detail, and you've got a fine-sounding, great-performing soundbar.

Read the full review: Yamaha YAS-2017

5. JBL Bar Studio As excellent upgrade on your TV's speakers at an brilliant budget price. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x HDMI, 1x optical, 1x aux, 1x USB | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 58 x 614 x 86mm | Weight: 1,400g Reasons to Buy Solid, punchy sound Plenty of bass Good range of features Reasons to Avoid Hardens at high volumes Lacks timing and dynamics £99 View at Richer Sounds 37 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Like the Yamaha, this affordable soundbar is designed to emulate the sound from a surround sound system, and it does so admirably. Bass is rich and punchy, and there's a decent amount of detail in the midrange too. It doesn't quite have it in the music stakes though – this is very much a TV sound enhancer, rather than a living room hi-fi speaker. But at this price, that's not really a complaint.

Read the full review: JBL Bar Studio

6. Canton DM 55 An already great soundbase is now even more of a bargain. SPECIFICATIONS Connections: 1x optical, 1x coaxial, 2x RCA, 1x subwoofer out | Remote control: Yes | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 68 x 545 x 300mm | Weight: 5,300g Reasons to Buy Rich, expansive sound Excellent build and finish Easy to use Reasons to Avoid No HDMI £199 View at Amazon 88 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A rich, meaty sound with deep bass is the order of the day with this soundbase. But it's not all oomph – it also boasts a surprising level of agility and subtlety that raises it above its brasher rivals. It's well built too, with the sleek glass top adding a touch of class. And it supports TVs weighing up to 40kg. If yours is heavier, give yourself a pat on the back.

Read the full review: Canton DM 55

7. Acoustic Energy Aego Soundbar An excellent budget soundbar for smaller TVs. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: aptX Bluetooth | Inputs: optical input | Remote control: Yes Reasons to Buy Expansive, solid sound Small size and budget price is appealing Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Could be subtler and more dynamic Not amazing with music £169 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

What if you have a small room, a small TV and a small budget but want a big, enjoyable sound? That’s easy: you take the Acoustic Energy Aego Soundbar for a spin.

The Aego Soundbar is compact, comprising a small bar and a wired subwoofer for just £200. Despite the budget price-tag, however, Aego's system doesn't feel cheap and the bar’s dimensions (just 50cm long and 7cm tall) are such that you can prop it right up close to your small telly or even desktop computer without obstructing the screen.

There's a pleasing solidity to the Aego's presentation. All in all, a great option for smaller homes.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy Aego Soundbar

8. Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 A budget soundbase with plenty going for it. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: (hwd): 10 x 73 x 34cm | Weight: 8.14kg | 3.5mm jack Reasons to Buy Tight bass Large, fluid dynamics HDMI connectivity Reasons to Avoid Lack of display Remote could be nicer £199 View at Richer Sounds 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sonically superb despite lacking a display, this 70 cm 'base feels a bit like Hal 9000 is staring at you from beneath your television. This will either make you leap with joy or cower away (if you remember the movie), but ergonomically it does mean you have no way of telling the numerical volume, or which EQ setting the soundbase is on.

Get past the divisive design elements, however, and the v2 offers nothing short of an excellent sound quality.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio TV5 v2

9. Cambridge Audio TVB2 A fine budget soundbar that oozes versatility and a clear, detailed sound. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: (hwd): Soundbar: 88 x 7.5 x 4.6cm Subwoofer: 18 x 36.4 x 27.8cm | Weight: Soundbar: 1.63kg Subwoofer: 4.9kg | 3 x HDMI 1.4c inputs, 1 x HDMI 1.4c output with ARC, TOSLINK Optical, 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Deep, tight bass Clear, solid mids Great integration Reasons to Avoid Outshined for subtlety and dynamics Not the biggest sound £169 View at Richer Sounds 158 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The task handed to Cambridge Audio’s engineers was to produce ‘one of the most discreet’ soundbars on the market, but ‘without giving anything away in terms of sound quality and power’.

They’ve certainly met the design brief. The TVB2 is a sleek bar housing two of the company’s fourth-gen BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) drivers, and a compact, corner-friendly wireless subwoofer featuring a single down-firing 16.5cm woofer.

It’s as space-economical and TV-friendly as we’ve seen a soundbar/sub combo. The 88cm soundbar nicely fits a 42in TV and, at only 7cm tall, it shouldn’t block the screen if sat in front of it. Offering a big step-up in weight and solidity over a TV’s speakers, the TVB2 is £249 (down from £300) well-spent.

Read the full review: Cambridge TVB2

10. Q Acoustics M3 An easy to use and affordable soundbar from the Q Acoustics stable. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: (hwd): 100 x 9 x 12.5cm **:** Weight: 4.0kg | HDMI ARC, Bluetooth aptX, 2 x RCA, Optical input, 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed and weighty sound Smart updated design Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Timing and dynamics could be better Booming bass Competition from within £149 View at Richer Sounds 40 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There's an awful lot to like in this Q Acoustics soundbar, currently available at a snip of its original RRP of £300. We gave it four stars at the asking price, but for £169 there's plenty of clear, weighty sound and user-friendliness on offer.

If you're a fan of weighty bass – even if it means compromising on a modicum of rhythmic timing – this may well be the 'bar for you.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics M3

(Image credit: Sky)

11. Sky Soundbox Sky and Devialet team up for this budget soundbar. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: (hwd): 9.5 x 37.5 x 21cm | Wireless: Bluetooth | Inputs: 4K HDMI, USB Reasons to Buy Clear, expressive, widespread sound Well built Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Shape won’t suit all No Dolby Atmos Poor value to non-Sky customers Check Amazon

Currently available for £199 if you're a Sky VIP Diamond or Platinum Tier customer and £249 for all other Sky customers, if you've previously considered Devialet products too rich for your blood, you might want to think again. You can now nab this Sky/Devialet collaboration for £499 even if you're not a Sky customer – down from its original price of £800. Anyone familiar with the premium French hi-fi brand will know how much Devialet kit usually retails for.

Yes, it's kind of bulky, more like a large lunchbox than a bar, but it’s a box with a big presence. Don’t expect “surround sound” – do expect heft and guts, especially through the midrange, plus plenty of clarity and expression overall.

Read the full review: Sky Soundbox

