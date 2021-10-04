Best TVs 2021

Best 40-43in TV

Samsung UE43AU7100

Read the full review here

This TV proves quality doesn’t always have to cost the earth

Best 48-50in TV under £1000

Hisense Roku R50A7200GTUK

Read the full review here

Another excellent TV from Hisense and Roku

Best 48-50in TV over £1000

Philips 48OLED806

Read the full review here

Good thing, small package

Best 55-58in TV

Sony XR-55A80J

Read the full review here

Sony’s step-down OLED is one of the best TVs of the year

Best 65in TV under £2000

Sony XR-65X90J

Read the full review here

This big LCD TV is superb for the money

Best 65in TV over £2000

Philips 65OLED806

Read the full review here

It’s all gain, no pain for this Philips 2021 OLED TV

Best 8K TV

Samsung QE75QN900A

Read the full review here

Samsung’s latest set marks a coming of age for 8K TV

Best gaming TV

LG OLED65C1

Read the full review here

A superb TV for gaming, at a competitive price

