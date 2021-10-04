Best TVs 2021

Samsung UE43AU7100
This TV proves quality doesn’t always have to cost the earth
Hisense Roku R50A7200GTUK
Another excellent TV from Hisense and Roku
Philips 48OLED806
Good thing, small package
Sony XR-55A80J
Sony’s step-down OLED is one of the best TVs of the year
Sony XR-65X90J
This big LCD TV is superb for the money
Philips 65OLED806
It’s all gain, no pain for this Philips 2021 OLED TV
Samsung QE75QN900A
Samsung’s latest set marks a coming of age for 8K TV
LG OLED65C1
A superb TV for gaming, at a competitive price