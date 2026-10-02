The best deals on punchy subwoofers, five-star soundbar systems and rock-bottom Amazon smart speakers, handpicked by our experts

Yes, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale isn't technically until Tuesday, 6th October, but the savings have already started.

All the usual Amazon devices are at rock-bottom prices already, and we've also seen some healthy drops on several projectors too.

Not to be outdone, we're also seeing discounts at other retailers on everything from dissected soundbars to RGB Mini LED TVs.

Whatever product you're after, all the models covered below have been tried and tested by our expert review team. Everything below has earned at least four stars and comes recommended by the What Hi-Fi? team.

Take a look below:

We've only tested the KEF Kube 12 subwoofer as part of the Award-winning KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System, but we were big fans of how the system handled bass. It's bulky but brilliant, so this £200 discount is well worth considering if you have the space. It's also available at Peter Tyson with a free Fell Audio 3-metre subwoofer cable.

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is great value for what it offers, with outstanding picture quality, good built-in audio and an impressive feature set to match. You'll have to be quick, though, as only a certain number of units are available at this price!

The three-piece speaker design of the Sony Bravia Trio results in a bigger, more immersive soundstage than a regular soundbar, and delivers convincing Dolby Atmos effects. You can also claim an extra £200 cashback from Sony – full Ts and Cs are here.

The Soundcore Nebula P1 boasts the best sound we have heard from a coffee table projector at this price, and the clever, compact design makes it highly practical. You'll need to be a Prime member to access this deal, but it's a highly compelling choice with nifty detachable speakers.

Alexa devices are a Prime Day staple now, and the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is dutifully back down to its lowest price, whether you're a Prime member or not. The small speaker is packed with smart home features, but we're more impressed by the surprisingly expansive sound that you get for the money.

The Sony Bravia 7 II is one of the best backlit TVs we have ever tested, with its RGB Mini LED panel producing vibrant, natural and balanced colours. To get this deal price, use the code GDTV50 to save £50 and then claim £150 cashback from Sony – full details are here.

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