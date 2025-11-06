There are still a few weeks until the big day, but we've already seen plenty of early Black Friday deals.

Some of them are very good indeed – check out the best early Black Friday deals to see what I mean. But for my money, the best are yet to come.

I've been running What Hi-Fi?'s main Black Friday hub page for the best part of a decade (as well as those for the various Amazon Prime Days throughout the year), so I've seen plenty of deals in my time.

Based on my expert knowledge and recent prices, I think these deals are the ones to look out for...

The best Black Friday deals I'm waiting for

Award winner Rode NTH-100

Launch price: £150

Currently: £105 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £69 (save £81)

These headphones dropped massively in the recent Prime Day sale. So while the current discount is decent, cooler heads should prevail. They offer a dynamic, engaging sound, and stylish design. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Rode NTH-100 review

Award winner Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Launch price: £449

Currently: £449 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £331 (save £118)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, having won another Award this year. But only a fool would pay full price, especially given how much the price has previously fallen. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Launch price: £60

Currently: £36 at QVC

Previous sale price: £25 at Amazon (save £35)

As sure as Black Friday falls on a Friday, you can bet your house that Amazon's Fire TV Stick will be discounted. There's currently decent money off at QVC, but it fell even lower last month, so it could be worth staying the course. Five Stars

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sony WH-1000XM4: at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4

Launch price: £350

Currently: £199 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £175 (save £175)

These are two generations old now, so strictly you will be better served by the XM5 and XM6. But given that those models currently cost £250 and £380 respectively, the XM4 are fantastic value, especially if you're prepared to wait for the price to come down even further. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WF-1000XM5

Launch price: £259

Currently: £219 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £179 (save £80)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound effortlessly detailed, refined and accomplished. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. With the WF-1000XM6 expected to launch soon, these could see a new low price this Black Friday. Five stars

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sonos Ray

Launch price: £279

Currently: £199 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £135 (save £144)

Sonos's smallest and cheapest soundbar serves up excellent vocal clarity, punchy projection and a detailed high end. Since a firmware update fixed its buzzing low end, the Sonos Ray is a solid four-star proposition. It's currently £80 off, but last month it dropped lower than that.

Read our Sonos Ray review

Denon AVC-X3800H

Launch price: £1499

Currently: £999 at Sevenoaks

Previous sale price: £699 (save £800)

A great deal? Yes and no. The Denon AVC-X3800H AVR is a five-star AVR with £500 off. But just last month it dropped another £300. Which is worthy of six stars, in our eyes. Five stars

Read our Denon AVC-X3800H review

Sonos Era 300

Launch price: £449

Currently: £429 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £329 (save £120)

Sonos kit isn't often discounted, but that doesn't mean you should jump at the first deal you see. The Era 300 spatial audio speaker has previously fallen by £120, which puts today's £20 discount into perspective. Five stars

Read our Sonos Era 300 review

Award winner WiiM Pro Plus

Launch price: £219

Currently £219 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £175 (save £44)

This budget music streamer drops almost every sale, and we're minded to think that Black Friday will be no different. A talented all-rounder that will add streaming powers to any system, it's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app – and it sounds entertaining for the price too. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our WiiM Pro Plus review

Apple AirPods Max

Launch price: £549

Currently: £499 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £430 (save £119)

The AirPods Max seem to have skipped the last couple of sales, so here's hoping they make a triumphant return on Black Friday. There aren't many pairs of wireless headphones that can still cut it with the best five years after launch (even if they did have a minor update in 2024). Five stars

Read our AirPods Max review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (1st Gen)

Launch price: £449

Currently: £379 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £299 (save £150)

Don't be mistaken – these are the first-gen headphones, rather than the newer pair. But they still offer fantastic noise-cancelling tech and an excellent, full-bodied sound. And now they've been succeeded, we could see a new low price. Five stars

Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

Launch price: £55

Currently: £55 at Amazon

Previous sale price: £23 (save £32)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver. Amazon always goes big on Black Friday, especially with its own devices. Five stars

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

Five stars Cyrus CD t

Launch price: £1295

Currently: £999 at Peter Tyson

Previous sale price: £799 (save £496)

If you want a high-performing CD transport that delivers incredibly insightful, precise and engaging sound quality, this Cyrus CD t is worth considering. Especially if it has another near-£500 saving. If your hi-fi system already has a decent DAC in the chain, this superb transport will be easy to accommodate. Five stars

Read our Cyrus CD t review

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR

Launch price: £869

Currently: £599 at Richer Sounds

Previous sale price: £499 (save £370)

Another deal that initially looks great, until you see that it's still £100 pricier than previously. Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Five stars

Read our Denon AVR-X2800H review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

