Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our deal experts and AV editors have once again lined up their favourite deals so you can save big without any hassle.
This week we’ve seen excellent savings on all manner of five-star audio kit, including a saving on a Technics turntable, wired Grado headphones and Dali wireless speaker. On the AV front, there’s a massively discounted 55-inch Panasonic TV and a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar with good money off.
All our deals come with the What Hi-Fi? stamp of approval, meaning we'd be confident in recommending them to anyone looking to buy where the product in question fits their budget.
So, here are the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week…
A monster saving on Panasonic's Amazon Fire TV-powered four-star flatscreen
The Panasonic W90A serves up a natural, expertly balanced picture and ships with the impressive Amazon Fire TV operating system and HDR support for all key formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support are all there for gamers too.
Deal also at John Lewis
- Need more information? Read our full Panasonic W90A review
Save a large chunk of cash on this talented portable projector
The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is an excellent portable projector that's easy to set up and entirely self-contained. – battery, speakers and wi-fi are all onboard. As far as sound and visuals go, it serves up a pretty sharp and detailed picture for the money, while the built-in speakers sound "pretty potent" too.
- Need more information? Read our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review
Small saving on a five-star turntable shouldn't be sniffed at
The Technics SL-1500C is an excellent, robust turntable that delivers a clean, crisp and organised sound and awesome bass. It even has a built-in phono stage, which is a bonus for a turntable of its type. £50 off its full price isn't huge, but it could be tempting enough if you've been waiting to snap this record player up.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson
- Need more information? Read our full
Affordable audiophile headphones get a tidy price cut
For home use, the Grado SR80x are ideal. Their open design means they are leaky, but their sound is remarkably open, entertaining and lively, not to mention packed with detail and insight. Few brands produce headphones as fun as Grado, and the SR80x are a budget-friendly classic that are even better value now.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
- Need more information? Read our full Grado SR80x review
Five-star Bluetooth speaker has brains, beauty and a solid discount
The Dail Katch G2 is a real result for music lovers who want high-quality sound and design in the portable Bluetooth speaker space. It boasts excellent detail and clarity, impressive bass weight for its size, and you'll get it all wrapped up in a classy build and finish. Right now, for £50 off, it's a terrific deal.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
- Need more information? Read our full Dail Katch G2 review
£100 off a feature-packed Sonos soundbar rival
The JBL Bar 300 is a stylish soundbar that we awarded a respectable four stars to in 2024. Its crisp, bassy sound performance alongside a slew of useful features such as Bluetooth streaming, Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC and Spotify Connect makes this a worthy contender to be one of the best budget soundbars. Get it now and save £100.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson
- Need more information? Read our full JBL Bar 300 review
