Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our deal experts and AV editors have once again lined up their favourite deals so you can save big without any hassle.

This week we’ve seen excellent savings on all manner of five-star audio kit, including a saving on a Technics turntable, wired Grado headphones and Dali wireless speaker. On the AV front, there’s a massively discounted 55-inch Panasonic TV and a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar with good money off.

All our deals come with the What Hi-Fi? stamp of approval, meaning we'd be confident in recommending them to anyone looking to buy where the product in question fits their budget.

So, here are the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week…

A monster saving on Panasonic's Amazon Fire TV-powered four-star flatscreen

Need more information? Read our full Panasonic W90A review

Save a large chunk of cash on this talented portable projector

Need more information? Read our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review

Small saving on a five-star turntable shouldn't be sniffed at

Five stars Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £849 at Richer Sounds The Technics SL-1500C is an excellent, robust turntable that delivers a clean, crisp and organised sound and awesome bass. It even has a built-in phono stage, which is a bonus for a turntable of its type. £50 off its full price isn't huge, but it could be tempting enough if you've been waiting to snap this record player up.

Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Need more information? Read our full

Affordable audiophile headphones get a tidy price cut

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Grado SR80x: was £130 now £99 at Peter Tyson For home use, the Grado SR80x are ideal. Their open design means they are leaky, but their sound is remarkably open, entertaining and lively, not to mention packed with detail and insight. Few brands produce headphones as fun as Grado, and the SR80x are a budget-friendly classic that are even better value now.

Deal also available at Richer Sounds

Need more information? Read our full Grado SR80x review

Five-star Bluetooth speaker has brains, beauty and a solid discount

Need more information? Read our full Dail Katch G2 review

£100 off a feature-packed Sonos soundbar rival