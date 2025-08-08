Our deals experts have found top savings on audiophile headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars, turntables and more

Features
By published

Our weekly deals round-up has some excellent offers

What Hi-Fi?
(Image credit: Future)

Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our deal experts and AV editors have once again lined up their favourite deals so you can save big without any hassle.

This week we’ve seen excellent savings on all manner of five-star audio kit, including a saving on a Technics turntable, wired Grado headphones and Dali wireless speaker. On the AV front, there’s a massively discounted 55-inch Panasonic TV and a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar with good money off.

All our deals come with the What Hi-Fi? stamp of approval, meaning we'd be confident in recommending them to anyone looking to buy where the product in question fits their budget.

So, here are the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week…

A monster saving on Panasonic's Amazon Fire TV-powered four-star flatscreen

Panasonic W90A 55-inch TV
Panasonic W90A 55-inch TV: was £1,199 now £449 at Richer Sounds

The Panasonic W90A serves up a natural, expertly balanced picture and ships with the impressive Amazon Fire TV operating system and HDR support for all key formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support are all there for gamers too.
Deal also at John Lewis

View Deal

Save a large chunk of cash on this talented portable projector

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air: was £550 now £430 at Amazon

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is an excellent portable projector that's easy to set up and entirely self-contained. – battery, speakers and wi-fi are all onboard. As far as sound and visuals go, it serves up a pretty sharp and detailed picture for the money, while the built-in speakers sound "pretty potent" too.

View Deal

Small saving on a five-star turntable shouldn't be sniffed at

Technics SL-1500C
Five stars
Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £849 at Richer Sounds

The Technics SL-1500C is an excellent, robust turntable that delivers a clean, crisp and organised sound and awesome bass. It even has a built-in phono stage, which is a bonus for a turntable of its type. £50 off its full price isn't huge, but it could be tempting enough if you've been waiting to snap this record player up.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson

View Deal
  • Need more information? Read our full

Affordable audiophile headphones get a tidy price cut

Grado SR80x
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Grado SR80x: was £130 now £99 at Peter Tyson

For home use, the Grado SR80x are ideal. Their open design means they are leaky, but their sound is remarkably open, entertaining and lively, not to mention packed with detail and insight. Few brands produce headphones as fun as Grado, and the SR80x are a budget-friendly classic that are even better value now.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds

View Deal

Five-star Bluetooth speaker has brains, beauty and a solid discount

Dali Katch G2
Five stars
Dali Katch G2: was £349 now £299 at Peter Tyson

The Dail Katch G2 is a real result for music lovers who want high-quality sound and design in the portable Bluetooth speaker space. It boasts excellent detail and clarity, impressive bass weight for its size, and you'll get it all wrapped up in a classy build and finish. Right now, for £50 off, it's a terrific deal.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds

View Deal

£100 off a feature-packed Sonos soundbar rival

JBL Bar 300
JBL Bar 300: was £330 now £229 at Richer Sounds

The JBL Bar 300 is a stylish soundbar that we awarded a respectable four stars to in 2024. Its crisp, bassy sound performance alongside a slew of useful features such as Bluetooth streaming, Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC and Spotify Connect makes this a worthy contender to be one of the best budget soundbars. Get it now and save £100.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson

View Deal
Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.