Six quid cheaper and distinctly less gold than the excellent Audio Technica ATH-CKM55s they replace, the ATH-CKS50s get off to a good start – and only get better the more you listen.
These are slightly less crisp than the likes of the Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iEs, but they’re smoother and weightier, and still have plenty of detail to their open soundstage.
Audio Technica ATH-CKS50 review
The Audio Technica ATH-CKS50 replace the excellent ATH-CKM55s Tested at £49
Our Verdict
Smooth and weighty with plenty of detail to their open soundstage
For
- Smooth, weighty sound
- plenty of detail
Against
- Lack the crispness of some
