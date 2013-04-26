Trending

Toshiba AT300SE review

A low price but not low enough to be worth the sub-par performance Tested at £300

By

Our Verdict

A low price but not low enough to be worth the sub-par performance

For

  • Low price
  • Decent sound with headphones
  • Up-to-date Jelly Bean OS

Against

  • Video could be better
  • Sometimes slow in operation

You might remember Toshiba’s slim, budget AT300 tab from last year and this refreshed model sports similar specs in a slightly chunkier package with one big upgrade: Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean).

Toshiba AT300SE review: Features

So the Toshiba AT300SE is certainly slicker than its predecessor when navigating your way through apps but can still be a little sluggish here and there. Still, it’s a capable value option with two cameras and a microSD slot for extra storage, although it’s let down by the shoddy metallic-looking plastic back which wimps out at the first sign of a scrape.

Toshiba AT300SE

Toshiba AT300SE

As with the previous model, the AT300SE is surprisingly listenable with headphones in offering up good balance even if there’s little of the dynamism of the iPad 4 or Google Nexus 10. Give the tinny speakers a miss, though…

Film buffs are spolit for choice with Google Play and Acetrax, accessed through Toshiba Places, but picture quality is only so-so in both standard- and high-definition, with washed out colours and blacks that aren’t as inky as we’d like.

Toshiba AT300SE review: Verdict

The AT300SE is nice enough to navigate, but with a less than durable finish, uninspiring video and Toshiba dropping ports such as microHDMI, it just doesn’t represent great value for money. We’d recommend trying a smaller tab or spending more on the Google Nexus 10.

See all our Android tablet reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesAT300SE
Product NameToshiba AT300SE
Product ModelAT300SE-101
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeTablet
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part NumberPDA0DE-002005EN

Display and Graphics

Graphics Controller ModelULP GeForce
Aspect Ratio16:10
Display Screen TechnologyIn-plane Switching (IPS) Technology
Graphics Memory AccessibilityShared
Graphics Memory CapacityUp to 256 MB
Graphics Controller ManufacturerNVIDIA
Graphics Memory TechnologyDDR3 SDRAM
Screen Size25.7 cm (10.1")
Screen Resolution1280 x 800

Built-in Devices

Focus ModesAuto-focus
Front Camera-Webcam Resolution1.2 Megapixel
Rear Camera Resolution3 Megapixel
Rear CameraYes
Front Camera-WebcamYes

Processor and Chipset

Processor CoreQuad-core (4 Core)
Processor TypeCortex A9
Processor Speed1.30 GHz
Chipset ManufacturerNVIDIA
Chipset ModelTegra 3
Processor ManufacturerARM

Memory

Standard Memory1 GB
Memory Card SupportedSDXC
Memory TechnologyDDR3 SDRAM

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 4.1 Jelly Bean
Operating System PlatformAndroid

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Wireless LAN StandardIEEE 802.11b/g/n
BluetoothYes

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate625 g
Form FactorSlate
Width261 mm
Depth180 mm
Height10.5 mm
ColourPrecious Silver
Dimensions10.5 mm (H): 261 mm (W): 180 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • AT300SE-101 Tablet
  • AC Adapter
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Storage

Solid State Drive Capacity16 GB

Power Description

Input Voltage110 V AC

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year