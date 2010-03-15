Trending

Sony MDR-NC33 review

Better than your bundled 'phones, but you can do much better for the cash Tested at £50.00

By

Our Verdict

The sound’s passable, but they don’t do what it says on the tin

For

  • Good detailing
  • comfortable, sweet midrange

Against

  • Cheap feel
  • poor noise-cancelling
  • bass-light

For some, the noise-cancelling headphone is one of the great inventions of the 20th century.

A wonderful device that allows you to block out tedious mobile phone conversations, air conditioners, screaming children et al – and, more importantly, enjoy your music in isolation.

These £50 noise-cancelling buds from Sony also have an added ‘Monitor' function which allows you to have a conversation (sort-of) while your earphones are still in place.

Comfortable enough
At first glance these black, plastic Sony's feel cheap, but in place they're comfortable enough, with the on/off controls for the noise cancelling, and monitor on a battery-pack that clips to your belt.

In use, they serve up a sound with a confident midrange that handles vocals well, together with a bright yet smooth treble.

The bass lacks some authority though, and, with the noise-cancelling function switched off, the sound becomes rapidly wearing.

Cancel the noise cancelling
The average sound would be forgivable if these earphones were better at what they're supposed to do – namely cancel out ambient noise. Unfortunately they're not great at it. Nearby conversations are easily audible, as, indeed, are many of the other sounds that should be blotted out.

It's not so surprising, then, that the monitor function works fine – since you could probably pretty much hear what was being said without it.

If you're after an upgrade set of earphones for your MP3 player, these are serviceable, but no more than that – and if it's specifically noise-cancellers you're after they will probably disappoint.

Either way, it's hard to give these headphones a decent rating when there's so much better around.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMDRNC33B
Product NameSony MDR-NC33
Product ModelMDR-NC33

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.50 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • MDR-NC33 Noise Canceling Earphone
  • Inflight Plug Adapter
  • Carrying Pouch
  • 1 x Cord Adjuster
  • Ear pieces (S x 2, M x 2, L x 2)

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size13.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Width106.9 mm
Depth52.1 mm
Weight Approximate7 g
Height209 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions209 mm (H): 106.9 mm (W): 52.1 mm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year