In-ear headphones that are also over-ear headphones, the Panasonic RP-HS200 might look a bit ostentatious but they’re notably comfortable – and lighter than they look.



The cable is all-but silent if it moves about, another plus, but it’s rather prone to winding in on itself. The overall sound is a bit on the thin, lightweight side (which makes a change from wildly overcooked low frequencies, but is still not ideal).



Apart from that lack of substance, though, the Panasonics are nicely detailed and strike a good balance from the midrange up.



Those who like it loud will look elsewhere, mind you: these are on the quiet side.

