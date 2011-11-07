Trending

Onkyo TX-NR1009 review

A hugely exciting amp, with a powerful yet refined sound Tested at £1300

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Powerful-sounding yet refined, the NR1009 really is an amp to get excited about

For

  • Extensive spec
  • solid build
  • good video processing
  • produces a dynamic, detailed and downright listenable sound

Against

  • There’s nothing to grumble about

The battle for AV amp supremacy is brutal at around the £1000 mark, but history and previous form suggests that if there’s one company that can hold its own, it’s Onkyo.

On paper, the TX-NR1009 looks like it has all the credentials of a top receiver. The subtle, smooth-fronted design is, dare we say, attractive compared to Onkyos of old, and the amp feels sufficiently sturdy.

The inclusion of Dolby Pro-Logic IIz, Audyssey DSX and DTS Neo:X means front height, width and surround back speakers can be used in variety of configurations, with nine channels of amplification and two subwoofer outputs to choose from.

Seven HDMI inputs lurk around the back, while a front-mounted HDMI socket will come in useful for cameras, camcorders, and other HDMI-equipped peripherals.

Great with video, excellent with audio
Internet connectivity opens up a raft of online services such as Napster, Last.fm vTuner internet radio, while Spotify Premium subscribers can also stream their favourite tracks and search for new ones.

High-tech video processing from HQV is included and you can calibrate the picture for each source. The Onkyo does a good job upscaling a standard-def TV or DVD feed.

But it’s sound quality where the Onkyo really earns its stripes, producing a muscular yet expertly controlled sound that works well with The A-Team’s bombastic audio.

On the flipside, there’s also a sprinkling of subtlety and finesse that helps to bring the best out of more delicate movie soundtracks.

You’re looking at a hugely capable amp for the money here – one that could prove
a worry for the current class-leaders.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eu.onkyo.com
Brand NameOnkyo
Product TypeA/V Receiver
ManufacturerOnkyo & Pioneer Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-NR1009
Product NameOnkyo TX-NR1009
Product ModelTX-NR1009

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Inputs8
Number of Digital Coaxial Inputs3
Number of Digital Optical Inputs2
Number of HDMI Outputs2
Number of Analog Audio Inputs7
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
3D Type3D Ready
Impedance8 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
Total Harmonic Distortion THD0.1%

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power135 W
Sound SystemAudyssey DSX
Audio Channels9.2

Physical Characteristics

Width435 mm
Depth435.5 mm
Weight Approximate18.51 kg
Height198.5 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions198.5 mm (H): 435 mm (W): 435.5 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes

Tuner

Frequency BandAM