AirPods Max replacement ear cushions now available in all colours

Apple is now selling replacement ear cushions for the class-leading AirPods Max wireless noise-cancelling headphones. In the US they cost $69 and are available now, while the rest of the world will get them soon.

The cushions come in all the same colours as the headphones themselves – silver, black, green, blue and red – so you can simply buy a replacement pair (not that you should need to yet...) or choose to mix and match the colours of your headband and ear cushions for a more customised look.

The cushions attach to the ear cups using magnets so are easy to swap in and out without any fiddly parts or screws. According to a recent teardown, Apple has shied away from using glues and other tricky to disassemble parts, making the AirPods Max the most repairable AirPods ever.

The AirPods Max are Apple's first on-ear headphones – and what a debut they have proven to be. In our five-star AirPods Max review, we praised their sound quality, stating that "sonically, the AirPods Max don't put a foot wrong". Not only that, we lauded them as "hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy". High praise indeed.

But they don't come cheap. They cost £549 ($549, AU$899), which is a lot more than rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. But then the best never does come cheap, does it?

