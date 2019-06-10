You can already save $1500 on five-star 2019 LG 4K OLED TV

LG's OLED65C9PLA 65in 4K OLED TV may just be just weeks old, but you can already grab it for $1500 less than its RRP price - if you're quick! From New Egg, seller Gameliquidations is offering the "superb performer" for just $1999.

The US retailer recently dropped the price to $2499 for a limited time, but mysteriously it's been slashed even further - and who are we to argue?

The OLED65C9PLA was one of the first 2019 4K TVs to grace out test rooms this year - and it has set expectations very high indeed for the premium TVs that will follow in the coming weeks and months.

LG OLED65C9PUA 4K HDR OLED TV (2019 Model) $3499 $1999 LG has dominated the premium TV space of late with its 4K OLED TVs - and this year could be no different. It sports a lovely, subtle design, rich but natural and well-contrasted pictures, and a strong sound. At $1500 less, this is a steal.

View Deal

As we said in our recent review, "LG has squeezed yet more performance from its OLED panel – the C9 is natural, dynamic and rich, and it sounds good, too."

"The C9 is a superb performer that majors on naturalism in the way its predecessors did while adding an extra dollop of dynamism in terms of colours and contrast."

"The selection of apps is one of the most comprehensive out there. Netflix and Amazon Video are on board, in 4K and with Dolby Vision HDR (the TV also supports HDR10 and HLG, but not HDR10+), and pay-as-you-go movie streaming is available via Google Play Movies & TV and Rakuten, both also in 4K and HDR."

MORE:

LG OLED65C9PLA review

Best 4K and OLED US TV deals: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon