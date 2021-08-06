Yamaha wants to future-proof your hearing with new true wireless earbuds

With fresh true wireless earbuds (accompanied by ever-growing spec-sheets) arriving thick and fast, how does one stand out from the crowd in 2021? Yamaha has resolved to future-proof our hearing with its new TW-E3B true wireless headphone proposition, a product featuring a USP that the company is calling 'Listening Care'.

Listening Care is billed as a technology that allows listeners to hear full-range sound – from high to low frequencies – even at low volume settings. This, says Yamaha, overcomes a challenge faced by typical earphones, where low volume listening leads to a pronounced reduction with certain frequency ranges, resulting in listeners increasing the volume to levels that may affect hearing health.

“We’ve seen the World Health Organization estimate that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss. In fact, the World Health Organization estimate over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices,” said Yamaha, adding, “Listening Care solves this issue, allowing lower volume listening by intelligently adjusting sound frequencies to maintain the full-range sound”.

Yamaha also states that the TW-E3B's compact housing (5g per earpiece) can be inserted deep into the ear and is highly sealed to prevent sound quality deterioration due to sound leakage. And even if caring for your hearing doesn't immediately tempt you, Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm aptX may well do, along with the IPX5 water resistant rating, on-ear controls, Yamaha Headphones Controller app support, up to 24 hours of playtime (six hours in the buds, plus three extra charges in the case), USB-C charger, four-strong LED display on the case to denote battery life and four different eartip options.

The TW-E3B comes in a total of six colours – black, purple, green, grey, blue and pink – and will be available from September, priced at £119 (€139) in the UK and Europe.

