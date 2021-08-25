Xbox Cloud Gaming rolling out to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One this Christmas

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will land on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles "this holiday", which means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play over 100 games without having to download or install them first.

Jake Rosenberg, Senior Program Manager at Xbox, posted the news on Xbox's website, adding, "It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favourite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them."

As well as putting an end to lengthy downloads, the news means that Xbox One users can finally play Series X/S games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium, without the need for a current generation console.



Xbox Cloud Gaming will support 1080p at 60fps on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One "to ensure the highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices", Microsoft added. That's the same low latency performance Xbox Cloud Gaming offers on PCs, phones and tablets.

Microsoft says it will "begin testing the experience" as part of company's Xbox Insider program this autumn, before rolling it out to all Series X/S and One users by Christmas.

Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service launched on 15th September 2020 and promises seamless play across your devices. Initially, it gave Android phone users access to titles from the Xbox Game Pass library on their phone or tablet. Microsoft invited iOS users to the party in June 2021, when it rolled out the service to Apple iPhone and iPads, plus Windows 10 PCs.

