Apple hardware predictions are in full swing, with Bloomberg reporting Apple "is working on upgrades to its wireless AirPods headphones, according to people familiar with the matter".

These new headphones, apparently due later this year, will have an upgraded wireless chip and will allow Siri activation simply by saying "Hey, Siri". Meanwhile, a subsequent model (slated for 2019) is planned to be water-resistant.

Consomac has also spotted new Apple devices registered in the Eurasian commission database. The two devices are identified as 'A1954' and 'A1893', described as "tablet computer brand model ... (iOS 11 software version)"

While it's predicted an updated iPad is in the works - following the iPhone X in losing the home button and use face identification - those products are set to launch during the "second half of 2018".

The filings, however, suggest products that will launch much sooner. The iPhone 7 and original AirPods were entered into databases a fortnight before the announcement event, while the MacBook was registered in May and was subsequently shown at WWDC in June.

So it's possible this could indicate an update to the cheaper iPad line, as Apple launched the mononymous iPad in March 2017.

