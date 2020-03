Both packs give customers access to nearly two million tracks from as little as 40p.

The packs are available across a range of handsets and are unlocked so are yours to keep and move to any other music device or PC.

The four-track pack and 25-track pack are available for £2.50 and £10 respectively. The existing 10-track pack for £5 remains.

For more information on Vodafone's music service check out the company's website or text 'Music' 97613 on your mobile.

