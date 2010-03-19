It's part of a display showing how home entertainment will become an integral part of UK homes in the future.

"We'll be showcasing a wide range of 3D TV content, giving people a preview of what they can expect on their TV screens soon," says Virgin.

The demonstrations will be conducted using Sony Bravia KDL-HX903 3D TVs. Virgin will also give visitors to the show a taster of some of its future services including its forthcoming TiVo HD personal video recorder (PVR) and the ability to move content from TV screens to computers and even mobile phones.

Virgin's planned 200Mb broadband service – said to be the fastest in the UK, and currently being trialled in Coventry and Kent – will be a central part of the company's Ideal Home exhibit.

Customers who subscribe to the 200Mb service will be able to download a music album in three seconds, an hour-long TV show in 16 seconds and a high-definition film in just three minutes, 42 seconds, claims Virgin.

The Ideal Home Show runs from March 20th to April 5th. Further details on the show website.

